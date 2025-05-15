After being woken up by her 'stinky boy', Simone Biles jokes about bathtime

Simone Biles, Olympic gymnastics legend, shared how one of her furry pets wakes her up. The 28-year-old shared a video of her French bulldog named Rambo waking her up in the morning.

Ad

The U.S gymnastics legend has arguably had the most illustrious career for a gymnast, having won seven Olympic gold medals, two silver, and as many bronze medals. The athlete was honoured with the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year on April 21 for her stunning performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning gold in team and vault. The athlete was also awarded the Comeback of the Year award in 2024.

Biles recorded a video snippet of her bulldog Rambo on her Instagram story, sharing how her furry companion wakes her up in the morning, urging fans to turn on the sound to hear the mild growls. Simone amusingly wrote on her Instagram story:

Ad

Trending

"how stinky boy wakes me up. Someone's getting a bath today."

Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram story (@simonebiles/ig)

The 2024 Paris Olympics campaign of the gymnastics legend is known as the 'redemption tour.' Biles had to withdraw from some of the events in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to twisties. The gymnast was also awarded the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award in 2020, 2019, and 2017.

Ad

Simone Biles talks about athletics and academics in the commencement speech at Washington University

Simone Biles was in St.Louis, talking to the graduating class at Washington University. Biles, addressing the students, talked about success and how the process of achieving it is similar in academics and athletics. Biles shared: (4:10 onwards)

"Success in academics, like in athletics, requires sacrifice and dedication. There is a lot of fun along the way, but to make it to the top, you also really need to find joy in the work. To be an elite student or an elite athlete or an elite anything, you have to be one of these people. The kind of person who is fueled by their own passion, what makes them feel most alive and most true to themselves when they are working at their limits and at the limits of their discipline."

Ad

Ad

Biles also received an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Washington University, sharing her new achievement on Instagram. Biles said:

"it’s Dr. Biles to you 🫶🏾 but in all seriousness ,thank you @washu for allowing me to do the commencement speech! Congrats to all the Graduates 🎓"

Simone Biles has been a strong advocate of mental health awareness in athletes, and her achievements extend beyond the sport of gymnastics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More