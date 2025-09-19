  • home icon
  After working at UPS to competing at World Championships, Jacory Patterson makes big promise to fans after falling short in Tokyo

After working at UPS to competing at World Championships, Jacory Patterson makes big promise to fans after falling short in Tokyo

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Sep 19, 2025 03:27 GMT
Day 6 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Jacory Patterson promises his fans of comeback [Image Source : Getty]

American sprinter Jacory Patterson recently made a promise to his fans after an unimpressive outing at the World Championships in Tokyo. The 25-year-old athlete fell short of expectations as he barely managed to avoid the wooden spoon by finishing seventh in the 400m finals at the World Athletics Championships 2025.

However, despite the loss, Patterson is hopeful of a strong comeback next year. He shared some glimpses from his experience at the World Championships held in Tokyo on his Instagram profile, and thanked his fans for their constant support.

Patterson poured out his heart in the Instagram post as he wrote,

"Man what a year! In these past 9 months God blessed me in ways I could’ve never even imagined and my life has completely changed. The journey up to this point has been one for the books and I’m damn proud of myself❤️💯"
For the unversed, Jacory Patterson rose from humble beginnings as a night shift worker at the UPS to becoming the latest American sprinting sensation in the men's 400m. The American sprinter further added in his post,

"Thank you to all the people that supported me I want y’all to know that it goes a real long way🦾 My promise to you is that I will be back. I will be better. I will be ready. Thank you Tokyo🇯🇵 Until next time✍🏾…"
Jacory Patterson was the world leading athlete in the runup to the World Championships, with a personal best of 43.85 seconds. However, Botswana sprinter Collen Kebinatshipi outpaced him to set a new national record of 43.53 seconds, and win the gold medal in the 400m finals at the World Championships 2025.

Jacory Patterson's overall performances in the 2025 season

A glimpse of Jacory Patterson's performances this season [Image Source : Getty]

With the lone exception of the World Championship finals at Tokyo, Jacory Patterson has mostly had a fantastic season in 2025. The 25-year-old sprinter had previously won laurels for the USA at the World Indoor Athletics Championships held in Nanjing, China.

The World Indoor Championships was the first major victory for Jacory Patterson in the 2025 season. Though he clinched a bronze medal in the individual 400m event, he contributed to the team gold medal in the men's 4x400m event.

Jacory Patterson also participated in the Miami leg of the Grand Slam Track league. Though he finished 6th in the 200m race, he won the 400m event with an impressive timing of 43.98 seconds.

Patterson's greatest performance came at the Diamond League finals, which were held in Zurich. He clocked a personal best of 43.85 seconds to win the Diamond League trophy in the men's 400m event.

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Edited by Animesh Pandey
