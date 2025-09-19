After working at UPS to competing at World Championships, Jacory Patterson makes big promise to fans after falling short in Tokyo

American sprinter Jacory Patterson recently made a promise to his fans after an unimpressive outing at the World Championships in Tokyo. The 25-year-old athlete fell short of expectations as he barely managed to avoid the wooden spoon by finishing seventh in the 400m finals at the World Athletics Championships 2025. However, despite the loss, Patterson is hopeful of a strong comeback next year. He shared some glimpses from his experience at the World Championships held in Tokyo on his Instagram profile, and thanked his fans for their constant support. Patterson poured out his heart in the Instagram post as he wrote, &quot;Man what a year! In these past 9 months God blessed me in ways I could’ve never even imagined and my life has completely changed. The journey up to this point has been one for the books and I’m damn proud of myself❤️💯&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the unversed, Jacory Patterson rose from humble beginnings as a night shift worker at the UPS to becoming the latest American sprinting sensation in the men's 400m. The American sprinter further added in his post, &quot;Thank you to all the people that supported me I want y’all to know that it goes a real long way🦾 My promise to you is that I will be back. I will be better. I will be ready. Thank you Tokyo🇯🇵 Until next time✍🏾…&quot;Jacory Patterson was the world leading athlete in the runup to the World Championships, with a personal best of 43.85 seconds. However, Botswana sprinter Collen Kebinatshipi outpaced him to set a new national record of 43.53 seconds, and win the gold medal in the 400m finals at the World Championships 2025. Jacory Patterson's overall performances in the 2025 seasonA glimpse of Jacory Patterson's performances this season [Image Source : Getty]With the lone exception of the World Championship finals at Tokyo, Jacory Patterson has mostly had a fantastic season in 2025. The 25-year-old sprinter had previously won laurels for the USA at the World Indoor Athletics Championships held in Nanjing, China. The World Indoor Championships was the first major victory for Jacory Patterson in the 2025 season. Though he clinched a bronze medal in the individual 400m event, he contributed to the team gold medal in the men's 4x400m event. Jacory Patterson also participated in the Miami leg of the Grand Slam Track league. Though he finished 6th in the 200m race, he won the 400m event with an impressive timing of 43.98 seconds. Patterson's greatest performance came at the Diamond League finals, which were held in Zurich. He clocked a personal best of 43.85 seconds to win the Diamond League trophy in the men's 400m event.