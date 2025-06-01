Ahead of season opener, Alica Schmidt recaps her monthly training camp from tiring sessions to fun times

Alica Schmidt shared highlights from her final training camp before the start of the championship season. The German Olympian shared a monthly recap of her training camp.

Schmidt, the talented German track and field star, played a crucial role in the 4x400 mixed relay team at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She was previously selected for the German squad during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as a substitute, but unfortunately didn’t have the opportunity to showcase her skills on that stage.

Earlier in her career, Schmidt earned a silver medal at the U20 European Athletics Championships held in Italy. After completing an altitude training camp in South Africa, she has now been training at a new facility in France, gearing up for the upcoming championship season.

Schmidt shared a recap of her month at the training camp in France. The athlete's recent transition to the new 800-meter event has made Schmidt work harder than before.

"Monthly recap training camp edition ❤️‍🔥"

Schmidt has been skillfully balancing her dual roles as an Olympic athlete and model. As she navigates her training regimen, she's focused on achieving harmony in both facets of her life. With the new 800-meter event on the horizon, she’s eager to secure her first spot on the podium.

Alica Schmidt reflects on being an athlete and an influencer

Alica Schmidt isn’t just an Olympic athlete; she’s also a major presence on social media. The German Olympian recently shared her insights on harnessing social media to create better opportunities for athletes. She discussed her perspectives in an interview with Olympics.com.

"It's good for all us athletes to be active on social media in order to get sponsors. It's not easy, especially in Germany to live from athletics. So a lot of athletes have to do another job to live from that and do the training. And yeah that's a great thing to do a social media on the side so you can get some more sponsors."

Optimizing her social media presence, she has found the perfect balance between being an athlete and a model. In early May, Alica Schmidt unveiled her latest speed machine, sharing exciting snippets of the Porsche Macan 4S, her dream car. In that moment, she couldn’t help but reflect on the journey that led her here.

"So grateful to kick off another year with @porsche_de and so excited to call the new Macan my ride! ..."

The social media icon was recently on the cover of the Women's Health (Germany) edition.

