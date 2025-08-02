"My emotions are going crazy" - Sha'Carri Richardson's LSU ex-star Aleia Hobbs shares raw reaction after securing U.S. World Team spot

American track and field star Aleia Hobbs shared an emotional reaction after she managed to earn a spot at the World Championships following her third place finish in the women's 100m final at the 2025 USA National Championships. Hobbs competed for the LSU Tigers at a collegiate level before turning pro in 2018, just like the reigning world champion in the 100m, Sha'Carri Richardson, who represented the LSU Tigers in 2019.Aleia Hobbs is recognized as one of the best track and field athletes from the United States. She made her breakthrough in 2018, when she won the 60m event at the NCAA Indoor Championships and the 100m and 4x100m Relay events at the NCAA Championships, establishing herself as one of the most exciting talents in the nation. Hobbs would go on to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where she helped the 4x100m Relay team win the silver medal. She also competed at the 2022 World Championships, where she won a gold medal.Hobbs was emotional after earning a qualification to the World Championships taking place in September later this year. She had suffered from back-to-back Achilles injuries, and right after those issues had improved, she had strained her hamstring early in the season.&quot;It was hard, I'm not going to lie. There was a time when I was literally at my lowest. My emotions going crazy, I'm just so happy,&quot; she said.Aleia Hobbs' third-place finish at the 2025 USA Championships meant she had secured her first World team spot since 2022. Before this, she ran at the Monaco Diamond League last month, where she finished fourth in the 100m event.Aleia Hobbs shares heartfelt message for her son on occasion of his birthdayHobbs at the 2022 Diamond League - Source: GettyAleia Hobbs took to social media to share a message for her son Amir, who had celebrated his third birthday. Hobbs had adopted Amir with her partner after he was left in a hospital by his mother who had given birth prematurely.In a post on Instagram, Hobbs wrote:&quot;Happy 3rd birthday to my best friend forever.. You’ve shown me how to love deeper, to be more patient, and to never take a single moment for granted. You’re so smart and motivated! You make me proud every single day. I love you more than everything, more than anything. Forever your #1 supporter my little warrior. 💚🥹🤞🏾,&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHobbs has even gone on to say that having a child has made her more motivated. She is now all set to compete at the World Championships, which will be held in September.