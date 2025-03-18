  • home icon
  Alex Morgan celebrates fourth anniversary of multi-million dollar brand alongside Sue Bird, Chloe Kim, and Simone Manuel

Alex Morgan celebrates fourth anniversary of multi-million dollar brand alongside Sue Bird, Chloe Kim, and Simone Manuel

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Mar 18, 2025 02:13 GMT
Alex Morgan celebrates four-year anniversary of multi-million dollar brand (Image Source: @alexmorgan13 on Instagram)
Alex Morgan celebrates four-year anniversary of multi-million dollar brand (Image Source: @alexmorgan13 on Instagram)

Alex Morgan is widely considered to be one of Team USA's best soccer players of all time. Recently, the American celebrated the four-year anniversary of her multi-million dollar media company Togethxr, alongside co-founders Sue Bird, Chloe Kim, and Simone Manuel.

Morgan led an extraordinary career on the soccer field between 2010 and 2024. She was part of the Olympic gold-medal-winning American team in 2012 and led the US to the FIFA World Cup trophy in 2015 and 2019.

In 2021, the soccer star alongside fellow Olympic champions Bird, Kim, and Manuel, announced the launch of ‘Togethxr’ a media company focused on diversity and equality, championing the stories of female athletes.

Recently, Alex Morgan celebrated the four-year anniversary of the brand and shared pictures of the celebration on Instagram, writing,

“Celebrated our 4 year anniversary at @togethxr by planning out the year! Here's to the game changers, culture shapers, and barrier breakers.”
Alex Morgan opens up about the vision behind Togethxr

Morgan at Amazon unBoxed 2024 (Image Source: Getty)
Morgan at Amazon unBoxed 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

Since its launch in 2021, Togethxr has gone on to become a massive success. The brand has become widely popular for its ‘Everybody watches women's sports’ merchandise and earlier this year announced a record-breaking $6 million in 2024 revenue.

Recently, in an interview with Boardroom, Alex Morgan spoke about the vision behind Togethxr, explaining that she felt the need for a supportive community of women's sports, saying,

“Togethxr was really meant (to be) a platform for fans and female athletes alike to come together and feel like they had a supportive community. We felt like there was a (need for) a storytelling platform for female athletes to be able to share their stories and for fans to be able to consume those stories in a way that a platform was never given prior to that.”
She went on to add that the success of the brand, particularly their ‘Everybody watches women's sports,' had surpassed all expectations, saying,

“With those shirts of ‘everyone watches women's sports’, we're seeing these shirts at sporting events, on people walking around the street, it's not only women wearing them, there's (also) a lot of men repping these shirts or hoodies. Togethxr was only built almost four years ago and to think of how far we've come, it has really exceeded any and all expectations.”

Since calling time on her soccer career, Alex Morgan has been exploring various different adventures. Outside of Togethxr, the American also heads Trybe Ventures, a firm focused on investing in women's sports.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
