Alica Schmidt breaks silence after finishing last at outdoor season opener in new event at Goldenes Oval

Alica Schmidt just finished her first race of the season at the Goldenes Oval 2025 in the Heinz-Steyer-Stadion in Dresden. Schmidt has shared her first comments since her ninth-place finish in the race.

Ad

Schmidt transitioned to an 800-meter event after an unsuccessful campaign in the 4x400-meter mixed relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The German Olympian participated in an altitude training camp in South Africa to train for the new event. After her first training camp, the athlete transitioned to her final training camp in France before the competition.

Schmidt has broken her silence on the race in her recent Instagram story, reflecting upon the event and her ninth-place finish at the Goldenes Oval 2025. Schmidt was the last runner to cross the finish line clocking, 2:06.33. Alica Schmidt reflected on the race and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Well that was a sh*t race. Good thing, it can only get better from here."

Screenshot of Alica Schmidt's Instagram story (@alicasmd/ig)

Lore Hoffman won the 800-meter event, clocking 2:00.11, with Haji Soukaina following closely, clocking 2:00.23. Despite her ninth-place finish, Schmidt's transition to the event has been impressive, and it will just get better for the athlete.

Ad

Alica Schmidt opens up about athletics and modeling as she juggles both her career choices

The German Olympian and popular social media icon Schmidt has over five million followers on Instagram. The German olympian opened up about her image and credibility as an athlete and a model. Juggling both career choices and prioritizing athletics, Schmidt said (via Olympics.com):

Ad

"I don't feel like I have to prove anything to anyone. It's just for me. I just want to prove myself that I'm worth it. And I know that I work so hard for that, I know what I'm capable of and that I haven't showed everything yet."

There are layers to Alica Schmidt, from being an athlete to being a model. Schmidt wants both parts of her life to be in synchronization:

Ad

"The training is, of course, the main focus and all other things come behind that. But I also love to do some model jobs or take the people with me on social media. It's a big hobby of mine and I love to do that. But the main focus is sports."

The German athlete and model recently was on the German cover of the popular publication Women's Health.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More