Alica Schmidt drops 1-word reaction as Germany books World Championships spot in women's 4x400m relay

Alica Schmidt shared an update from the 2025 World Athletics Relay Championships in Guangzhou. The German Olympic athlete shared a one-word reaction as the German 4x400m women's relay team secured qualification for the upcoming World Championships.

Ad

Schmidt was a significant part of the 4x400m mixed relay German squad at the 2024 Paris Olympics. After an unsuccessful Olympic campaign, the athlete decided to transition to the 800m running event. She also joined an international group of elite athletes to train at an altitude camp in South Africa during the track and field off-season.

Alica Schmidt shared a one-word reaction on her Instagram story as the women's 4x400m German relay team finished second in its heat at the 2025 World Athletics Relay Championships in Guangzhou. Schmidt shared:

Ad

Trending

"Proud!!"

Screenshot of Alica Schmidt Instagram story (@alicasmd/ig)

The German 4x400 women's team at the World Relays includes Skadi Schier, Johanna Martin, Mona Mayer, and Eileen Demes. The German team finished second with a season's best time of 3:28.63.

Ad

The South African team won the race in 3:28.01 (setting a new national record in the process). Ireland finished the heat in third place in 3:30.06.

The top two teams from each heat as well as the two other fastest times secured qualifications to the World Athletics Championships, as well as the World Athletics Relays final. Among the other teams that qualified for the event were the United States, Spain, France, and Italy.

Ad

Alica Schmidt shares an update from new camp

Alica Schmidt has moved to her final training camp before she embarks on the tracks for the outdoor season. After an altitude training camp in South Africa, the German athlete is working hard in France.

In a recent Instagram update, Schmidt shared updates from her training sessions. In the post, she wrote:

"Lactic sessions are my fav, can‘t you tell?🥰💀 1. post workout high 2. ⁠get ready with us 3. ⁠excited for a tempo session 4. almost done 5. what did I sign up for 6. ⁠just why....."

Ad

Ad

Alica Schmidt made her 2025 debut in the 800m race at the 12th Erfurt Athletics Meeting in Germany in January. Though the athlete did not attain a podium finish, she did find some form at the German Indoor Championships in Dortmund in February, where she won a 4x200m short track relay event and finished fourth in the 800m.

The 26-year-old will be determined to try and qualify for the 2025 World Athletics Championships, which will take place in Tokyo, Japan from September 13-21.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More