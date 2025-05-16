Alica Schmidt drops 4-word reaction to Julian Weber's massive world lead throw at Diamond League

Alica Schmidt shared words of appreciation for fellow German athlete Julien Weber. The 30-year-old made a remarkable throw at the Diamond League in Doha on May 16, snatching victory away from the Indian Olympic star Neeraj Chopra in what was a captivating event.

The Diamond League event in Doha featured Weber and Chopra as they went to and fro battling it out for the javelin throw title. Chopra crossed the 90-meter mark for the very first time in his career. The Indian athlete managed a 90.23m throw, only for Weber to throw a massive 91.06m on his last attempt, which helped him take the victory and also the 2025 world lead.

Alica Schmidt shared an enthusiastic response to the winning throw from her compatriot. The track and field star commented on an Instagram post by @worldathletics celebrating Weber's massive throw, as she wrote:

"Da ist das Ding 🔥🔥" (There's the thing 🔥🔥)

Screenshot of Alica Schmidt reaction on Julien Weber throw (@worldathletics/ig)

Croating Olympic discuss throw athlete Sandra Elkasević also shared a comment on the post. She wrote:

Bravo 🔥🔥🔥

Thomas Röhler, another javelin throw specialist from Germany, also commented:

Well deserved 🔥🔥

While the competition season has kicked off, Alica Schmidt recently concluded her final training camp. The athlete recently shifted her focus to the 800m event after failing to win a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She will be looking to get her international season underway soon with a podium finish.

Alica Schmidt shared glimpses of her final training camp

Alica Schmidt recently underwent a training camp in France. After finishing her altitude training camp in South Africa, the German athlete returned to Germany and left for her final training camp in France.

Sharing glimpses of herself at the training camp, the athlete shared on May 10:

"Lactic sessions are my fav, can‘t you tell?🥰💀1. post workout high 2. ⁠get ready with us 3. ⁠excited for a tempo session 4. almost done 5. what did I sign up for 6. ⁠just why"

With the altitude camp in South Africa and her latest French training camp, Schmidt's transition to a new racing event might have its challenges, but it will be interesting to see how the athlete performs as we inch closer to the World Athletics Championships.

Schmidt's last event was the German Indoor Championships, where she finished fourth in the 800m and finished first in the 4x200m relay.

