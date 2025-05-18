Alica Schmidt endures 'brutal day on track' with middle-distance runner after move to new discipline

Alica Schmidt, a popular German track star, is at her final training camp in France. Schmidt is putting in all the work before the outdoor competition season starts. With the recent jump from mixed relays to 800 meters, the athlete will be looking to solidify her 800-meter record with her first win.

Ad

The athlete was part of the German 4x400 mixed relay squad at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. After not securing a podium finish at the Olympic Games, the German track star decided to take up a new event. Post-Olympic, Schmidt went into training mode, switching to the 800-meter event. The German track star recently trained at an altitude camp in South Africa.

Apart from being an Olympic athlete, Schmidt is a model and a social media personality. The athlete shared glimpses of a "brutal" training session from her training camp in France. The athlete shared her thoughts as she continues her training:

Ad

Trending

"Brutal day on the track"

Screenshot of Alica Schmidt's Instagram story (@alicasmd/ig)

In her Instagram story, Schmidt can be seen training alongside German Olympian 800-meter runner Majtie Kolberg and professional coach Jan Petrac.

Ad

Alica Schmidt talks about financial struggles as an athlete and juggling athletics and modelling

GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2022 - Arrivals - Source: Getty

The German track star was recently on the cover of Women's Health (Germany). Schmidt's popularity is not limited to the track. The athlete has been juggling her life on track and her life as a model. In a conversation with Olympics.com, Schmidt reflected on how social media can be a great tool. Schmidt said:

Ad

"It's good for all us athletes to be active on social media in order to get sponsors. It's not easy, especially in Germany to live from athletics. So a lot of athletes have to do another job to live from that and do the training. And yeah that's a great thing to do a social media on the side so you can get some more sponsors."

Ad

Alica Schmidt opened up about juggling both the aspects of her life, being a track star and a social media personality:

"Sometimes it's not that easy, The training is, of course, the main focus and all other things come behind that. But I also love to do some model jobs or take the people with me on social media. It's a big hobby of mine and I love to do that. But the main focus is sports."

While the athlete has worn both hats with great responsibility, her priorities are in check and set towards the track as she gears up for a competition season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More