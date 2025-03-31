Alica Schmidt enjoys fun horse ride with teammates on 'day off' in South Africa

Alica Schmidt shared a glimpse of horse riding with teammates on her off day during a training session. The athlete is currently in South Africa, training for her upcoming events.

Schmidt started her 2025 season by competing at the Erfurt Athletics meet in Germany; however, she fell short of making the podium after clocking 2:05.57 in the 800m dash. Following this, she participated in multiple other races, including the National Championships, where she earned a fourth-place finish after recording 2:09.90 in the 800m event.

The German is currently in South Africa for a high-altitude training camp, and amid this, she recently shared glimpses of her horse riding on her day off. Schmidt shared a video on her Instagram story where she showcased her and her teammates enjoying a fun horse riding session and wrote:

"Wasn't riding a horse since years but that was so fun," wrote Alica Schmidt.

Schmidt's Instagram story

She shared several other updates where she was seen chilling with her teammates while they laid in their garden, reading books.

A few days ahead of this, she made her feelings known about returning to South Africa for her high-altitude training. She shared a video on her Instagram story where she was seen training, and along with this, she opened up about her struggles as well. Here's what she wrote:

"Otherwise training was good. Double threshold day means loots of mileage. I could really feel that we are on 1900m in my lungs the last two days," wrote Schmidt.

Alica Schmidt once made her feelings known about her training session for the 2025 track season

Paris 2024 - Athletics - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt once gave an honest insight about her training in a vlog on her YouTube channel. She opened up about her struggles, stating that she was lacking motivation amid her busy schedule and revealing that she struggled with training alone due to her shoot days.

Opening up about the detailed insights of her training schedule, Schmidt said: (18:31 onward)

“I am absolutely not motivated to train today but I have to get it done. I have to train alone today because of the shoot...I'm alone here today. I have a speed session and my abs are so sore from the plank challenge. Of course I also have days where I'm not motivated, mostly when I have to train alone," Alica Schmidt said.

She further said that no matter how many issues she faces, skipping a training session is never an option for her.

"But I'm not even thinking about skipping a session, that is not happening. And afterwards I always feel good. The only training I have regretted was the training I didn't do. When I really don't have any motivation, I just think of my goals and the last competition that wasn't as good as I wanted it to be. Bad races always give me the most motivation so that's the good thing about that," the 26-year-old added.

Alica Schmidt wrapped up her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics, where she couldn't attain a podium finish in any of the events. A few months after the conclusion of this campaign, the German athlete announced her transition from the 400m to the 800m dash.

