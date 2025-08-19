Alica Schmidt poses in black swimwear as she enjoys off season in Thailand after failing to qualify for World Championships

German track athlete Alica Schmidt is spending her off-season in Thailand, enjoying a well-deserved break after a challenging year on the track. The 26-year-old middle-distance runner competed in the women’s 800m at the German National Championships but failed to advance to the final.At the 2025 German National Championships, Schmidt clocked 2:06.47s in her 800m heat to finish third, while Smilla Kolbe (2:05.78s) and Laura Wilhelm (2:06.44s) secured the two qualifying spots for the final. This result ended her bid for a spot at the World Championships in Tokyo.Alica Schmidt has now turned to some downtime, sharing glimpses of her tropical getaway with followers. She was seen enjoying seaside dinners, indulging in desserts and seafood, and relaxing on a beach surrounded by rocks. Schmidt also showcased her holiday fashion, posing in a black swimsuit and later stepping out in a sleek grey dress for an evening look.She captioned the post:“Album: 19th August 🌊 🌴 #thailand #islandlife #offseason,” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe German athlete transitioned from the 400m to the 800m following the Paris Olympics as part of a long-term career move. Earlier this year, she attended an altitude training camp in South Africa to prepare for the new event. She then made her outdoor 800m debut of the season at the Goldenes Oval meet in Dresden on June 1 at the Heinz-Steyer-Stadion, finishing ninth.Alica Schmidt gets real after missing World Championships team following health setbackTennis: ATP Tour . - Source: GettyIn an Instagram post, Schmidt opened up about the challenges she faced this year, including contracting COVID-19 in the days leading up to the German Championships.“This season really put me to the test. Tough races, lots of lessons, and a whole lot of growth. It wasn’t the season I was hoping for, but it was definitely the one I needed. Unfortunately I caught Covid a few days before Nationals, so I wasn’t able to show up at my best , definitely frustrating.&quot;This year is about committing, learning, challenging and accepting. Everything I need to learn on how to tackle the 800m. Hoping to get my body 100% healthy again and squeeze in a few more races before shifting focus to 2026. Still completely in love with the process. 🫶🔥”Schmidt previously represented Germany at the 2023 World Championships, competing in the women’s 4x400m and the mixed 4x400m relays. The mixed relay team finished seventh in the final.