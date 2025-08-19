  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Alica Schmidt poses in black swimwear as she enjoys off season in Thailand after failing to qualify for World Championships

Alica Schmidt poses in black swimwear as she enjoys off season in Thailand after failing to qualify for World Championships

By Amitha Reji George
Published Aug 19, 2025 18:15 GMT
&quot;Bad Boys: Ride or Die&quot; Berlin Premiere - Source: Getty
Alica Schmidt at "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" Berlin Premiere - Source: Getty

German track athlete Alica Schmidt is spending her off-season in Thailand, enjoying a well-deserved break after a challenging year on the track. The 26-year-old middle-distance runner competed in the women’s 800m at the German National Championships but failed to advance to the final.

Ad

At the 2025 German National Championships, Schmidt clocked 2:06.47s in her 800m heat to finish third, while Smilla Kolbe (2:05.78s) and Laura Wilhelm (2:06.44s) secured the two qualifying spots for the final. This result ended her bid for a spot at the World Championships in Tokyo.

Alica Schmidt has now turned to some downtime, sharing glimpses of her tropical getaway with followers. She was seen enjoying seaside dinners, indulging in desserts and seafood, and relaxing on a beach surrounded by rocks. Schmidt also showcased her holiday fashion, posing in a black swimsuit and later stepping out in a sleek grey dress for an evening look.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She captioned the post:

“Album: 19th August 🌊 🌴 #thailand #islandlife #offseason,”
Ad

The German athlete transitioned from the 400m to the 800m following the Paris Olympics as part of a long-term career move. Earlier this year, she attended an altitude training camp in South Africa to prepare for the new event. She then made her outdoor 800m debut of the season at the Goldenes Oval meet in Dresden on June 1 at the Heinz-Steyer-Stadion, finishing ninth.

Alica Schmidt gets real after missing World Championships team following health setback

Tennis: ATP Tour . - Source: Getty
Tennis: ATP Tour . - Source: Getty

In an Instagram post, Schmidt opened up about the challenges she faced this year, including contracting COVID-19 in the days leading up to the German Championships.

Ad
“This season really put me to the test. Tough races, lots of lessons, and a whole lot of growth. It wasn’t the season I was hoping for, but it was definitely the one I needed. Unfortunately I caught Covid a few days before Nationals, so I wasn’t able to show up at my best , definitely frustrating.
Ad
"This year is about committing, learning, challenging and accepting. Everything I need to learn on how to tackle the 800m. Hoping to get my body 100% healthy again and squeeze in a few more races before shifting focus to 2026. Still completely in love with the process. 🫶🔥”

Schmidt previously represented Germany at the 2023 World Championships, competing in the women’s 4x400m and the mixed 4x400m relays. The mixed relay team finished seventh in the final.

About the author
Amitha Reji George

Amitha Reji George

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications