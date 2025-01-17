Alica Schmidt reveals the aftermath of an intense track workout as she aims transition into a new event in the upcoming season

Alica Schmidt recently shared a moment of exhaustion experienced by her and fellow runners during a demanding track training session. The 26-year-old shared a video on social media that captured several athletes sprawled across the lanes of a running track, visibly fatigued from the strenuous workout.

In the video, the athletes, dressed in sportswear, are lying on the tracks, displaying different states of exhaustion. Some are lying flat, while others are crouched, all recovering from what appears to have been an intense and grueling session.

Schmidt posted a video on Instagram in January 2025 of her training sessions, accompanying an in-video caption:

"When you're supposed to run track but track runs you"

She also added an emoji in the caption hinting at the exhaustion:

"🫠"

The 26-year-old's career highlights include a silver medal in the 4x400m relay at the 2017 European Athletics U20 Championships and a bronze in the same event at the 2019 European Athletics U23 Championships. In addition, she secured second place in the 400m at the 2022 German Indoor Athletics Championships.

Alica Schmidt recently shared updates from her training in South Africa as she plans to transition to compete in the 800m and 600m events, shifting focus from her regular 400m races. She also reflected on her first week of high-altitude training in South Africa.

Alica Schmidt reflects on first week of training in South Africa

Alica Schmidt at Paris 2024 - Athletics - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt, after her participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 4x400m mixed relay and women's 4x400m relay and securing 15th and 11th positions, respectively, announced her focus on the 800m event for the 2025 track and field season. In 2024, she revealed plans to attend her first high-altitude training camp, joining an international 800m training group alongside elite athletes in South Africa.

Now training in South Africa, the 26-year-old shared her reflections on a productive first week. She noted the week's success and expressed appreciation for the supportive company of her training group. She posted the update on Instagram in January 2025, highlighting her enthusiasm and determination to build momentum as she prepares for the 2025 season.

"Late night lactic sessions ✨ actually today was one of the hardest workouts ever, I couldn’t manage to stand up for 30min 🫠 but that‘s part of the game and I can’t wait for the next one on Saturday 🫡," she wrote.

She also hinted at a potential appearance in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

