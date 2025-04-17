Alica Schmidt shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from shoot for top women’s health and lifestyle publication

Alica Schmidt, the German Olympian and track and field star, transitioned from her high-altitude training camp in South Africa to being on the set of Women’s Health (Germany) cover shoot. She was rocking her athletic look as she posed for the magazine.

Schmidt is a German track and field star. She was part of the 4x400 meters mixed relay German squad at the Paris Olympics. In the Tokyo Olympics, she was a part of the squad as a substitute and didn't participate in any event.

Clocking 3:33.08, Schmidt won silver at the U20 European Athletics in Italy in 2017 and won bronze at the U23 European Athletics Championship in 2019 in Sweden. Schmidt has now transitioned from running 400 meters to 800 meters.

In her Instagram story, Alica Schmidt was on the set of Women’s Health (Germany) posing for the cover shoot. Trying out different athletic wears, Schmidt had an amazing time representing the women athletes and was excited to see the cover, posting:

"So excited to see the new cover"

Screenshot of Alica Schmidt's story (@alicasmd/ig)

Alica Schmidt is one of the most popular track and field athletes and has garnered over five million followers on Instagram.

Alica Schmidt on debuting in 800m and experience at Paris Olympics

After failing to land a podium at the Paris Olympics, Schmidt transitioned from running 400 meters to 800 meters. She debuted at the Indoor nationals in Dortmund and reflected on her debut run:

"T-7 days till my indoor 800m debut. This camp was challenging and a new experience for me training wise, and I‘m now excited to step onto the track and see where I‘m at . It‘s still a long way, but I‘m enjoying this journey so much."

Schmidt also opened up about Paris Olympics and the experience and shared a heart-felt message about Olympics, ambition and celebrating diversity:

"The Olympics are not just about winning medals. It‘s about being alongside inspiring athletes while competing at the highest level. Showing ambition, celebrating diversity and people no matter who they are and where they are from. The past weeks were an emotional rollercoaster and I was able to learn a lot. "

Schmidt has been putting lot of work and training on her form and building endurance from a high altitude training camp in South Africa.

