Alica Schmidt shares detailed breakdown of her daily schedule as an 'athlete' amid South Africa training camp

Alica Schmidt recently shared a breakdown of her daily schedule as an athlete in an Instagram post during her training camp in South Africa. The German runner missed out on the podium in the Paris Olympics 2024 and went to the African nation to train after finishing her 2024 season in Berlin.

Schmidt shared a video on her Instagram about how her day progresses as an athlete, and mentioned that her morning starts with her getting ready for the first training session of the day at 7:30. This is followed by a healthy breakfast at 7:50 followed by a stationary bike session at 9:45. Schmidt stated that her gym workout gets over by 10:40 with a walk and that she recovers during the next few hours.

Schmidt also revealed that after preparing a healthy lunch and eating it together with her friends, she gets ready for her second training session by 15:20. At the end, she added that her day ends with a hearty dinner with her friends at around 19:00.

"Anzeige | Day in my life as an athlete 💪🏼 I'm currently in training camp in South Africa and training twice a day. You can probably imagine it's intense for the body but also for the skin! That's why I always use the @biotherm Lait Corporel Active Recovery Body Milk, with more effective skin regeneration in 1H 🙏🏼 I shower twice a day so my skin really needs it," Schmidt's caption read.

Notably, the 26-year-old sprinter was appointed as a fitness coach by popular German soccer club Borussia Dortmund for the 2020-21 season. She was also selected in Germany's relay squad for the 2020 and 2024 Olympics.

Alica Schmidt's 2025 season so far

Alica Schmidt in action at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Alica Schmidt transitioned into longer distance running post-Paris Olympics and started her 2025 season at the Erfurt Indoor and finished the 800m event in sixth position after clocking 2:05.57 minutes. She followed this up with a ninth-place finish in the 800m short-track event at the Czech Indoor Gala.

Schmidt's most recent tournament was the German Indoor Championships in Dortmund, where she competed in two events. The 26-year-old finished fourth in the 800m event after clocking 2:09.90 minutes in the final.

Alica Schmidt was part of the 4x200m women's relay team that won the Final 2 after clocking 1:36.23.

