Alica Schmidt shares glimpses from high-altitude training camp in South Africa as it comes to an end

Alica Schmidt has shared glimpses of her recent training in an Instagram post. The German athlete has been training in South Africa after the Paris Olympic defeat in 2024. She was part of the German 4x400 meters squad at the Paris Olympics.

Schmidt was part of the squad in the 4x400 meters relay at the 2017 European Athletics U20 Championship in Italy and won silver with a time of 3:33.08 on the clock. She was also part of the 4x400 meters relay team at the European Athletic U23 Championship in 2019 in Sweden, where they won a bronze. Schmidt was a substitute in the 4x400 meters relay squad at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and did not run.

In a recent Instagram post, Schmidt shared glimpses from her training camp in South Africa. Schmidt was out with her teammates, having a great training session. In the Instagram post, Schmidt wrote:

"Previously on training camp."

Apart from the training, Schmidt also shared the moments of amusement with her friends from the training camp.

Alica Schmidt reflected upon the Paris Olympics 2024 and the training camp in South Africa

Talking about her time at the Paris Olympics, she said in an Instagram post that being at the Olympics has more to it than just winning medals. She emphasized "showing ambition and celebrating diversity".

"The Olympics are not just about winning medals. It‘s about being alongside inspiring athletes while competing at the highest level. Showing ambition, celebrating diversity and people no matter who they are and where they are from. The past weeks were an emotional rollercoaster and I was able to learn a lot.

After the Paris Olympics, Schmidt wanted to try something new and gave a shot at 800 meters. In a social media update, she revealed that she will be training for the 800 meters in South Africa alongside other international athletes in the same group. She said in the post:

"I‘m on my way to my first high altitude training camp where I’ll join an international 800m group to train alongside great athletes where I can learn a lot. I‘m super excited for this new challenge and what it will bring."

Alica Schmidt and her German team competed in the 4x400m relay event at the Paris Olympics 2024 and finished seventh. While their journey did not bring them to the podium, Schmidt dreams big and is trying to back her dreams with rigorous training, like her high-altitude camp in South Africa.

