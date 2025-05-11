Alica Schmidt shares highlights of tough training session at new training camp in France 

Alica Schmidt shared highlights of a tough training session from her new training camp in France. The German athlete embarked on a month-long training camp in France to prepare before competing in the outdoor season later this year.

The 26-year-old transitioned to a new event after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics alongside the 400m. Schmidt competed in the 800m in the 2025 indoor season but could not achieve a podium position. To prepare for the 800m and build an endurance base, Alica Schmidt went on two high-altitude training camps in South Africa and often shared glimpses on her social media handles.

As the major races of the outdoor season are set to unfold in a month's time, Alica Schmidt revealed that she would be going on her final training camp of the season to France. She shared highlights of a tough workout session in her first week at the training camp alongside her teammates.

Along with a high lactate threshold workout, Schmidt shared glimpses of a tempo run with her teammates. Moreover, the series of pictures included some fun moments with her teammates in France as well.

"Lactic sessions are my fav, can‘t you tell?🥰" read the caption.

Alica Schmidt on her decision to compete in middle-distance events in the 2025

Schmidt at the Paris Olympics 2024 - Athletics - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt primarily competed in the sprinting events, which included everything from the 100m to the 400m. However, Schmidt shared that she decided to compete in middle-distance events based on a promise that she made to herself back in 2022.

The 26-year-old shared a detailed message on Instagram and explained how she had promised herself that she would try middle-distance events after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics. Alica Schmidt revealed that she wanted to push herself out of her comfort zone and try to explore different avenues.

"After Paris, I tried something new and ran an 800m & 600m and really enjoyed pushing out of my comfort zone. Back in 2022, I decided that I wanted to give the 800m a shot after the Paris Olympics, so now it means… I’m going for it next year 👀" she wrote.

"I‘m on my way to my first high altitude training camp, where I’ll join an international 800m group to train alongside great athletes, where I can learn a lot. I‘m super excited for this new challenge and what it will bring ✨ (I‘m also going to run the 400m but focus more on the endurance part in training for now) " she added.

Schmidt expressed her excitement for the new journey and hoped to put forward her best performances in the 2025 season.

