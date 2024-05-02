"All this mess transpiring in what 2-3 days"-Fans react to Team GB's Women's Gymnastics head Coach stepping down 3-months ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Head coach David Kenwright, steering Team GB's Women's Gymnastics team forward since 2017, stepped down from his position with less than 90 days left for the 2024 Paris Olympics, leaving the gymnastic fans concerned.

Kenwright entered as the National coach of the Women's Gymnastics team in 2017. He further upgraded his position to head coach four years later. Under his tutelage, talented women gymnasts made waves in worldwide competitions.

The team achieved an Olympic bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a silver at the 2021 World Championships, and a gold at the 2023 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Just a day before Rimini would open the gates for the 2024 European Championships, the news of Kenwright stepping down surfaced. Taking to the social media handle, a Sports Editor and News Presenter wrote:

"NEW | Team GB’s head national coach for Women’s Artistic Gymnastics David Kenwright has quit just 3 months before the Olympics in Paris".

Expand Tweet

In response, several fans stormed the comment section to showcase their concerns and opine on the same. This abrupt newsbreak wasn't acceptable to fans rooting for Team GB's Women's Gymnastics in global events.

"All this mess transpiring in what 2-3 days?!? This is a nightmare GB can’t wake up from."

Expand Tweet

A media page queried whether Kenwright mentioned the reason behind his dismission yet.

"I wonder if he will elaborate in an email?"

Expand Tweet

Another fan chimed in to express worry about the future of Team GB at the ongoing European Championships.

"Just imagine how dysfunctional things must be for the WAG national coach to step down DURING EUROS. Like, what in the world is happening in this programme?"

Here are some more reactions:

"GB WHAT IS GOING ON?", a fan tweeted.

"What is happening with this team?", another fan chimed in.

"brooo it’s so over i’m so mad", a fan wrote.

"they dropping like flies wtf", another tweet read.

Team GB's Women's Gymnastics bid Kenwright a farewell and announced his successors for the ongoing season

Kenwright was responsible for Team GB's Women's Gymnastics team's podium finishes and successful trajectories. After 93 years, when the team broke the Olympic medal curse by bringing home the bronze, the GB governing body's belief in Kenwright strengthened further.

On his retirement, the officials said:

"British Gymnastics would like to thank David for the extensive contribution he has made to gymnastics in the UK over the past seven years."

Further on, they also announced that Tracy Whittaker-Smith and Scott Hann will lead the team to the Paris Olympics. The elite gymnasts will look to maintain the podium-winning streak. Both Whittaker-Smith and Hann's experiences as performance director and technical advisor, respectively, will be helpful.