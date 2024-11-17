All the popular gymnasts who were coached by Bela Karolyi ft. Nadia Comaneci

Former USA Gymnastics coach and national team coordinator Bela Karolyi passed away on Saturday, November 16. Although considered a controversial figure in the sport, Karolyi was highly instrumental in making the USA gymnastics a world power.

Karolyi was of Romanian origin and rose to prominence at the 1976 Montreal Olympics as the national coach of Romania's women's gymnastics coach. He led the team to a silver medal, while one of his students, Nadia Comaneci racked up a staggering three gold medals including the historic first perfect 10 score.

He coached the Romanian team at the 1980 Olympics as well but fell out of favor with the government. In the following year, he defected to the United States along with his wife, Marta Karolyi, and guided several American gymnasts to Olympic medals.

Popular gymnasts coached by Bela Karolyi

#4 Kerri Strug

Celebrities Visit Sirius XM Studio - Kerri Strug in attendance (Source: Getty)

Kerri Strug produced one of the most iconic moments for USA Gymnastics at the 1996 Summer Olympics when she completed her vault routine in excruciating pain due to her injured ankle. She was coached by Bela Karolyi, who single-handedly convinced her to complete her routine.

"Do we need this?" Strug had asked Karolyi (via Marca)

Károlyi replied:

"Kerri, we need you to go one more time. We need you one more time for the gold. You can do it, you better do it."

The team, which is now popularly known as the Magnificent Seven, eventually won the gold medal. It was the USA's first team victory and would start a golden period in their women's gymnastics program, which still continues to rule the world.

#3 Dominique Moceanu

USA's Dominique Moceanu, 1996 Summer Olympics (Image: Getty)

Before Kerri Strug's iconic performance, Dominique Moceanu had fallen twice during her routine, and with the gold medal on the line, Strug needed to complete her routine. Both were coached by Bela Karolyi, who had retired following the 1992 Olympics and had only come back to train the pair.

Monceanu was USA gymnastics' biggest face leading up to the 1996 Olympics but constant injuries meant she left the Games without a medal in any individual event. However, the American won a silver and a bronze medal at the 1995 World Championships.

#2 Mary Lou Retton

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - Mary Lou Retto in attendance (Source: Getty)

Mary Lou Retton took up gymnastics after being inspired by Nadia Comaneci's heroics at the 1976 Olympics. And when the Romanian's coach Bela Karolyi shifted to the United States, Retton decided to learn from the master only. The American gymnasts attained unprecedented heights under Karolyi, winning the American Cup for three straight years from 1983 to 1985.

Coached by Karolyi at the 1984 Summer Olympics, Retton became the first American gymnast in history to win the all-around title. She also won silver medals in team and vault competitions and bronze medals in floor exercise and uneven bars.

#1 Nadia Comaneci

2024 Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid - Source: Getty

Nadia Comaneci is widely regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts in history, and will always remain one of Bela Karolyi's brightest students. She earned the first perfect 10 score in history at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, and on her way to winning three gold medals, Comaneci scored six more perfect 10s.

Karolyi coached Comaneci at the 1980 Moscow Olympics as well as she went on to win two more gold medals on balance beam and floor exercise. She settled for silver on all-around while Romania won their second consecutive silver in team competition.

