Allyson Felix calls privilege of mothering son 'the greatest gift' on his first birthday

Allyson Felix shared a heartfelt message after her son turned one. Felix and her husband Kenneth Ferguson welcomed their first son and second child on April 10 last year.

The couple named their son Kenneth Maurice Ferguson III. On his first birthday, the retired American track star shared a touching post for him, reflecting on how quickly time has flown and expressing her wish to pause it.

In an Instagram post, Allyson Felix penned the wish for her son, captioning the post:

“I’m not okay! My sweet baby boy is one today! How?!! I wish I could pause time🥹 In the whirlwind of this past year, I am so grateful to be his mother. He was the answer to so many prayers.”

“I wasn’t sure if I would be blessed with another child, but the privilege to mother him has been the greatest gift. He’s such a bright light — smiley, silly, strong-willed and proving everything they say about the second child true🙃🤣 Happy 1st Birthday Trey🥳,” the 39-year-old added.

Felix and Ferguson also have a daughter, Camryn, born in November 2018. During Camryn’s birth, she had to undergo an emergency C-section. Camryn was born seven weeks premature and had to stay in the NICU for a month, which was a difficult period for the couple.

After her retirement from the sport following the 2022 World Athletics Championships on home soil, Felix is now serving as one of four new members of the IOC Athletes' Commission, after being elected at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Additionally, she is the founder of shoe company Saysh after her fallout with Nike.

Allyson Felix reveals reason behind creating nursery in Olympic Village at Paris Olympics

Allyson Felix at OMEGA House Paris 2024. Source: Getty

Allyson Felix reflected on the reason behind her partnership with Pampers to establish a nursery for athletes with children at the Olympic Village during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Notably, this was the first time the Olympics had such a facility.

In an August 2024 interview with PBS News, she opened up about the initiative, sharing that it was inspired by her own struggles to balance competing and spending time with her daughter Camryn. She said:

“And I had a hard time traveling around with her and competing. And so when I was appointed on the Athletes Commission of the IOC, it was really top of mind to figure out, how can we better support mothers? And when we thought about the Olympic Games, it felt like this is something that should have been done a long time ago.”

“And we're just so proud that now there's a space in the athlete village to be able to bring your babies, your young children, to spend time with them, bond with them and also just get away from the pressures of the Olympic Games,” the most decorated athlete at the World Championships added.

She further shared during an interview with People how the initiative was well-received by parents at the Paris Olympics. It wasn’t just the mothers but also the fathers who reached out to her about the nursery.

