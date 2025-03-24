Allyson Felix gets emotional as she shows her daughter's special birthday card for father Kenneth Ferguson

Allyson Felix shared a touching moment on her social media showcasing a heartfelt birthday card her daughter made for her father, Kenneth Ferguson. In the video, her daughter explained her drawing on the card to her father.

Ad

The bright yellow handmade card included numerous birthday-related decorations. Felix's daughter Camryn added a pinata drawing in the corner and wrote "Happy Birthday" numerous times on the card. It also included a drawing of a man wearing a tuxedo alongside a colorful cake with candles.

Reflecting on the daughter's excitement for her father's birthday, the retired American track and field athlete shared the video on her Instagram story on March 24, 2025, alongside a caption:

Ad

Trending

"She couldn't wait to give him the card she made"

Screenshot of Allyson Felix's Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @allysonfelix

The couple has two children. A daughter named Camryn (2018), and a son born in April 2024.

Ad

Allyson Felix reflects on balancing motherhood with fitness

Allyson Felix at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games: Day 6 - Source: Getty

In May 2021, during an interview with One Peloton, Allyson Felix shared that becoming a mother has changed how she sees life. She wanted to help women and young girls. The Olympian revealed her success comes from the support of her family, friends, and training team.

Ad

Being a mother has changed Felix's daily routine. She balances training with taking care of Camryn. Her schedule is busy, but she makes time for family and fitness. She expressed that while it could be hard, it helped her stay focused.

The athlete further added that her daughter was her biggest inspiration and motivated her to be her best. Reflecting on the bond, she said:

"It all circles back to my ability to make my daughter proud."

Ad

In November 2018, Felix had pre-eclampsia when she was 32 weeks pregnant. This increased her blood pressure very high, therefore doctors had to do an emergency C-section. Her daughter, Camryn, was born early and weighed a little over two kilograms (4 pounds 8 ounces). She stayed in the hospital for a month before she could go home.

The athlete and her husband, Kenneth Ferguson, tied the knot in 2018, after their first meeting at the 2002 USA Track and Field Junior National Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback