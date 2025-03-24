  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Allyson Felix
  • Allyson Felix gets emotional as she shows her daughter's special birthday card for father Kenneth Ferguson

Allyson Felix gets emotional as she shows her daughter's special birthday card for father Kenneth Ferguson

By Ketaki Pansare
Modified Mar 24, 2025 06:26 GMT
2020 U.S. Olympic Track &amp; Field Team Trials - Day 9 - Source: Getty
Allyson Felix with her family at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Allyson Felix shared a touching moment on her social media showcasing a heartfelt birthday card her daughter made for her father, Kenneth Ferguson. In the video, her daughter explained her drawing on the card to her father.

Ad

The bright yellow handmade card included numerous birthday-related decorations. Felix's daughter Camryn added a pinata drawing in the corner and wrote "Happy Birthday" numerous times on the card. It also included a drawing of a man wearing a tuxedo alongside a colorful cake with candles.

Reflecting on the daughter's excitement for her father's birthday, the retired American track and field athlete shared the video on her Instagram story on March 24, 2025, alongside a caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"She couldn't wait to give him the card she made"
Screenshot of Allyson Felix&#039;s Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @allysonfelix
Screenshot of Allyson Felix's Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @allysonfelix

The couple has two children. A daughter named Camryn (2018), and a son born in April 2024.

Ad

Allyson Felix reflects on balancing motherhood with fitness

Allyson Felix at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games: Day 6 - Source: Getty
Allyson Felix at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games: Day 6 - Source: Getty

In May 2021, during an interview with One Peloton, Allyson Felix shared that becoming a mother has changed how she sees life. She wanted to help women and young girls. The Olympian revealed her success comes from the support of her family, friends, and training team.

Ad

Being a mother has changed Felix's daily routine. She balances training with taking care of Camryn. Her schedule is busy, but she makes time for family and fitness. She expressed that while it could be hard, it helped her stay focused.

The athlete further added that her daughter was her biggest inspiration and motivated her to be her best. Reflecting on the bond, she said:

"It all circles back to my ability to make my daughter proud."
Ad

In November 2018, Felix had pre-eclampsia when she was 32 weeks pregnant. This increased her blood pressure very high, therefore doctors had to do an emergency C-section. Her daughter, Camryn, was born early and weighed a little over two kilograms (4 pounds 8 ounces). She stayed in the hospital for a month before she could go home.

The athlete and her husband, Kenneth Ferguson, tied the knot in 2018, after their first meeting at the 2002 USA Track and Field Junior National Championship.

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी