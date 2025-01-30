Allyson Felix heartbroken over devastating air crash in Washington

Allyson Felix is heartbroken over the devastating air crash that took place in Washington D.C. on Wednesday. Over 67 people were onboard the helicopter and the airplane involved in the crash, but none of them is believed to have survived.

The unfortunate incident took place around 9 p.m. on Wednesday when an American Eagle Flight collided midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter. The plane carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an U.S. Army's helicopter while approaching the runway at Reagan National Airport.

The plane and the helicopter fell in the Potomac River. While only 27 bodies have been recovered so far, none is believed to have survived the crash due to extreme weather conditions in the river.

"We don't believe there are any survivors," D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly told reporters on Thursday morning

"It's a highly complex operation. The conditions out there are extremely rough for the responders. It's cold. They're dealing with relatively windy conditions," Donnelly added

Seven-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix was heartbroken over the over news, and wrote on Instagram on Thursday:

"This is absolutely heartbreaking 💔🙏."

Among the victims were American and Russian figure skaters with over six people reported to have ties with Skating Club of Boston, two of whom were 1994 world champions.

"Something is not right, and it does make me worry" - Allyson Felix on women athletes facing violence

Violence against women athletes in track and field has been on the rise in recent years. When Allyson Felix heard the news of Rebecca Cheptegei being set on fire by her boyfriend in Kenya last year, she was devasted. In an interview with BCC in December, Felix said:

"There has to be a change in the culture. Something is not right, and it does make me worry."

Cheptegei was the third female athlete to be killed in Kenya since 2021. While Felix called for stricter punishments, she said that it isn't enough.

"The consequences have to be severe, but I think there has to be more than that," she added. "I think we have to rally around the sports community and come together."

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist has been a leading voice for women athletes and owns two female athlete-focused brands, Saysh and Always Alpha. She was elected a member of the IOC Athletes' Commission last year and hopes to raise the issues there.

