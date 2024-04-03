Allyson Felix hits the track with husband

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix was recently spotted hitting the track with her family. The 38-year-old took to her Instagram to share some glimpses of her field workout.

Felix was accompanied by her daughter, Camryn, and husband Kenneth Ferguson, an American sprinter and hurdler. Even though the California native retired from the sport in 2022, Felix was sweating it all as she looked to roll past the years.

Allyson Felix wrote in the caption of the post:

"homestretch"

Felix last took the field during the Eugene World Championships where she performed fairly, adding a gold and bronze medal to her tally.

After the conclusion of her decorated career, which included 31 individual titles, Felix has deviated her entire focus from tracks to building a family. She is set to welcome her second child in the coming months. Besides, Felix has been involved in various other commercial and philanthropic endeavors.

In 2021, she launched her shoe brand Saysh with the help of her brother. She has also been involved with various non-governmental organizations for the betterment of underprivileged children. Besides, Felix has also been part of various sports advocacy envoys and served as the President's Council of Fitness and Nutrition during Barack Obama's reign.

Allyson Felix: Achievements over her meticulous career

Allyson Felix

Allyson Felix has one of the most decorated trophy cabinets for a field and track athlete. The 39-year-old displayed her dominance irrespective of the tournament she played.

Hailing from Los Angeles Baptist High School, Felix was not one of the most skilled track and field athletes as a junior campaigner mainly because of her skinny outlook. However over the years and courtesy of the guidance of her school coach, Jonathan Patton, Felix went on to become the most successful track and field athlete in US history.

Across her senior career spanning more than 15 years, Felix competed in five different Olympics debuting at the Athens Olympics in 2004. Ever since, the California native didn't look back as she bagged 11 Olympic medals, the most for a women Olympian in the track and field discipline. Her Olympic medals include seven gold, three silver, and a bronze.

Besides the Olympics, Allyson Felix has also registered her name in the history books for her World Athletics Championships medal tally. She amassed 20 medals across her career at the tournament, including 14 gold. She also clinched a gold medal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2010 in the 4*400m relay.