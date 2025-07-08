Allyson Felix and other Olympic athletes react to Naomi Osaka’s reflection after emotional conversation with father

Allyson Felix and a number of other athletes reacted to Naomi Osaka's reflection after her 2025 Wimbledon exit. The Japanese tennis sensation opened up about a conversation she had with her father after her third round exit at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

Osaka is one of the most popular tennis players in the world. She was at the top of her game, ranking number 1 in women's singles in January 2019, claiming the top spot for 25 weeks. Osaka won the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021 and the US Open in 2018 and 2020. She also became the first tennis player to light the Olympic cauldron during the opening of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Osaka shared an Instagram post about a conversation she had with her father. She wrote that he shared a very valuable life lesson about enjoying the journey rather than worrying about things.

The post was captioned:

"ehhhh just some thoughts in my head I had to get out."

American track and field legend Allyson Felix shared her appreciation and acknowledgement for the fatherly wisdom. She left the following comment:

"When you find the joy in the journey it really is magic❤️"

Screenshot of Naomi Osaka's Instagram post (@naomiosaka/ig)

New Zealand rugby player Sarah Hirini wrote:

"This 🔥"

Screenshot of Naomi Osaka's Instagram post (@naomiosaka/ig)

American track and field athlete Brianna Rollins-Mcneal shared her thoughts and commented:

"Move in grace!! You are phenomenal on and off the court 🙏🏽💕"

Screenshot of Naomi Osaka's Instagram post (@naomiosaka/ig)

Naomi Osaka ended her 2025 Wimbledon campaign in the third round after she was beaten by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in three sets.

Allyson Felix dedicated a Father's Day post to her husband

Allyson Felix dedicated a Father's Day post to her husband, Kenneth Ferguson, for being a great father to their two kids, Camryn and Trey. The American track and field legend shared a light-hearted Instagram post on June 16.

"Happy Father’s Day to a real one. You show up every single day with love, patience, and jokes (lots of jokes 😂). We adore you and we’re better because of you. Love you deep @supermanferg ❤️"

Allyson Felix, an American track and field legend, won seven Olympic gold medals, as well as three silver and one bronze. The 39-year-old's glittering athletics career also saw her win 14 World Championships gold medals. She remains an inspiration to many track and field athletes across the United States.

