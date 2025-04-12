Allyson Felix reacts to a fan’s heartfelt note calling the American an ‘inspiration’ for her motherhood journey despite controversy with Nike

Allyson Felix is the most decorated track athlete of all-time, and a mother to two kids. Recently, a fan penned a heartfelt note hailing the American as an ‘inspiration' for her motherhood journey, and the former World and Olympic champion was quick to show her gratitude to the fan.

Ad

Felix gave birth to her first child in 2018, after a difficult pregnancy where she developed pre-eclampsia and had to deliver her daughter via emergency c-section. During her pregnancy, the sprinter was also involved in a spat with her then-sponsor Nike over their maternity policy.

Recently, a fan on Instagram celebrated the 39-year-old’s motherhood journey, writing,

“In 2018, upon learning of her pregnancy, Nike proposed a 70% pay cut to Allyson Felix and declined her request for maternity protections. In response, she left Nike, signed with Athleta in 2019 as their first sponsored athlete, and eleven months after giving birth, surpassed Usain Bolt's record by securing her 12th World Championships gold medal.”

Ad

Trending

The fan went on to call Felix an ‘inspiration',

“She did a shoot after having her child showing off her c-section scar and it was so beautiful to see. Not having any idea that a few years later I'd be having a c-section myself. Thank you for being you and swearing your scar so proud. You're an inspiration @allysonfelix.”

Ad

Felix responded by writing,

“This means so much to me. Thank you”

Via @allysonfelix on Instagram

Allyson Felix retired from track and field in 2021, after the Tokyo Olympics. She welcomed her second child in 2024.

Ad

Allyson Felix celebrates her son's first birthday

In Picture: Felix at the 2022 World Athletics Championships (Image Source: Getty)

In November 2023, Allyson Felix revealed that she was expecting her second child with husband Kenneth Ferguson. The 39-year-old welcomed her son, Trey, in April, 2024.

Ad

Recently, Felix celebrated her son turning a year old. Taking to Instagram she shared a snap of herself posing with her toddler, and wrote,

“I'm not okay! My sweet baby boy is one today! How?!! I wish I could pause time In the whirlwind of this past year, I am so grateful to be his mother. He was the answer to so many prayers. I wasn't sure if I would be blessed with another child, but the privilege to mother him has been the greatest gift. He's such a bright light - smiley, silly, strong-willed and proving everything they say about the second child true Happy 1st Birthday Trey.”

Ad

Outside of motherhood, Allyson Felix is exploring multiple new adventures since calling time on her sprinting career. She is the founder and CEO of Saysh, a footwear brand for women, and a founding partner of Always Alpha, a talent management firm for women’s sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More