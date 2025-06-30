Allyson Felix shares special moment with daughter during WNBA legend Candace Parker’s major honor

Allyson Felix was present with her daughter at the Crypto.com Arena as the Los Angeles Spark bestowed an honour on her close friend Candace Parker, the former American basketball player, retiring her Jersey numbered 3.

Ad

Candace Parker and Allyson Felix share a cross-sport friendship. The athletes met in 2003 at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. The two continued their friendship through their collegiate career. Their friendship grew closer when Felix moved from Valencia, California, to the Playa Vista area in Los Angeles. Candace Parker is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, and Felix has won seven Olympic gold medals.

In a recent Instagram story, Felix shared a picture of her daughter Camryn cheering for Aunty Candace Parker as she received the honour from the WNBA.

Ad

Trending

"so happy Cammy got to see auntie @candaceparker's jersey get retired today. So special getting to witness greatness🙌🏿"

Screenshot of Allyson Felix's Instagram story (@allysonfelix/ig)

The American track and field legend Felix shared her reaction to Parker being honored.

Ad

"👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿@candaceparker"

Screenshot of Allyson Felix's Instagram story (@allysonfelix/ig)

Candace Parker is the only player in history to win the Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season in 2008. The three-time WNBA Champion and seven-time WNBA All-Star was the first pick at the 2008 WNBA draft. Wilt Chamberlain and WeltWalteld are the only two American players other than Parker who have won the Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season.

Ad

When Allyson Felix stood for maternity rights and spoke up about exploitation by the big companies

Around The Games - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 6 - Source: Getty

Allyson Felix is one of the most decorated track and field athletes in the world, with eleven Olympic medals and twenty world championship medals. In May of 2022, Felix's op-ed in the New York Times took the country by storm. The world of athletics saw a rebel with a cause standing up to Nike. The athlete stood up for maternity rights. In her piece, Felix revealed how she hid her pregnancy for a month because of the fear of sponsors not working with her once they found it.

Ad

"The culture around pregnancy in track and field is silence. Get pregnant and you hide it. It can feel so risky when your livelihood depends on it. I’m Allyson Felix and I’ve won nine Olympic track and field medals, and that makes me one of the most decorated women in track and field history. I’ve done a lot of promotion for Nike. They’ve used me in a lot of their stores. And a lot of the campaigns. But I’m also a mother. I don’t think I can just sit back quietly anymore. I want protection around maternity. I want that to change. I know that it’s been said, but I want to see change."

She exposed the bias against women in sports and how they are expected to be mothers or athletes. Felix decided to speak up against this and chose to be a mother-athlete. A documentary on Allyson Felix and her journey from being the most decorated athlete to a maternity rights activist recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 5. The documentary received rave reviews and appreciation for speaking against the exploitation of giants like Nike.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More