"Almost turns into hatred" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone gives honest opinion on talks about 'rivalry' between fellow athletes

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently addressed the intense rivalry in track and field, pointing out how competitive narratives can sometimes cross a line. She acknowledged that while rivalries are natural in sports, they often escalate in public discussions, creating an illusion of hostility.

The 25-year-old explained that athletes share mutual respect, which the public rarely sees. The media and fans sometimes push rivalry narratives to the point where they resemble personal conflicts. However, McLaughlin-Levrone emphasized that competitors recognize each other's talent and hard work, keeping their battles on track rather than letting them become personal disputes.

During an interview with Grand Slam Track (Spill the Tea) on Friday, February 21, reflecting on the rivalry between athletes, the interviewer Tiara Williams asked (1:27 onwards):

"I feel like your rivals are kind of forced on you. Do you see a rivalry?"

The gold medalist responded (1:32 onwards):

"I respect all of my competitors, and I know that there are some very fast women in this sport. Some of the rivalry talks sometimes get to a point where it almost turns into hatred, and that's what I don't like. If you saw the conversations behind closed doors, it's nothing but respect."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is a four-time Olympic gold medalist, winning the 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay in the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Games. She made her Olympic debut in 2016 in Rio, finishing 17th in the 400m hurdles at just 16.

At the World Championships, she clinched three golds (400m hurdles and 4x400m relay in 2022 and the relay in 2019) and one silver (2019 hurdles). In 2024, at the World Athletics Awards, the 25-year-old was named women's track athlete of the year.

When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflected on competition on the tracks

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2024 World Athletics Awards - Source: Getty

During an interview with World Athletics in December 2024, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared her belief that every athlete must focus on their race, regardless of the competition. She acknowledged Femke Bol as a strong competitor and recognized the growing speed of women in the 400m hurdles.

In the interview, the Olympic champion highlighted how the event continues to evolve, with athletes pushing new limits every season. Instead of seeing competition as rivalry, she views it as a way to elevate the sport.

Reflecting on the respect for other athletes, the interviewer asked:

"Only two women have broken 51 seconds for the 400m hurdles – you and Femke Bol. How do you rate her as competition and how do you see your rivalry playing out in the next few years?"

McLaughlin-Levrone replied:

"I think every athlete is focused on themselves, to be honest, because you still have to jump over those 10 hurdles. Obviously Femke is a wonderful competitor and there are so many women in our event that are just getting faster and faster."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone also hinted at the possibility of competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

