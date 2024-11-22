Aly Raisman drops 4-word response to reported growth of online abuse against women after US Presidential election

Former American gymnast Aly Raisman has reacted to the reported surge in online abuse of women following the 2024 US Presidential Elections. This came just a few days after the 60th elections were held on Nov 5, which saw Republican candidate Donal Trump elected the President for the second time.

Following that, reports from "the Council on Foreign Relations" depicted that the past few weeks in the US have seen an increase in online abuse by more than 4000 percent over X. Moreover, derogatory comments regarding the bodies of women have also seen a spike in educational institutions.

Reacting to this, Raisman took to her Instagram handle to share an Instagram news byte on the issue on her stories. She commented:

"This makes me sick."

Screenshot of Raisman's Instagram story (Image via: Raisman Instagram handle)

Aly Raisman is a prominent advocate against sexual remarks and online abuse. The two-time Olympian herself has gone through such incidents during her time as a member of the US Women's Gymnastics team from the team doctor, Larry Nassar. She opened up about this issue in 2017, a year after her retirement.

Aly Raisman opens up about her aspiration to help the children through her book

Raisman after winning a silver medal in the floor exercises event at the 2016 Rio Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman shed light on her aim to help the children with her book 'From My Head to My Toes.' It was published earlier this year in April by Henry Holt and Company publishers.

In an interview in June, Raisman revealed that she wanted to 'empower' children and adults to open up about their problems to others through her book. She also mentioned that this book would be a success for her even if it helped just one child in this cause.

She said (via BBC):

"I wanted to write something that empowers children and adults to speak up, while also acknowledging that it's hard to speak up. I'm 30 years old, and it's still hard to speak up. I'm still working on it. But even if this book helps one kid be safer and even if it prevents anyone from having to go through what me and my teammates went through, I feel proud of that."

Besides that, Aly Raisman has written her memoir 'Fierce: How competing for Myself Changed Everything,' which was published in 2017.

