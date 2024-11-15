"Am I going to be able to dance again" - Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold on her fears after critical health condition diagnosis

Stephen Nedoroscik's Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) partner Rylee Arnold recalled the days following her diabetes Type 1 diagnosis, when she worried about her future in dancing. The 19-year-old is currently on the 33rd season of DWTS, having competed in the 32nd season with social media fame, Harry Jowsey.

Arnold grew up in a dancing background, watching her sister Lindsay Arnold perform at DWTS since very young. She then graced the stage of the spin-off of the main franchise, Dancing With the Stars: Junior. Having partnered with the actor Miles Brown, the pair advanced to the finals and finished as one of the runners-ups. Her next DWTS stint was in 2023 when she paired up with Harry Jowsey and danced till the previous week of the semi-finals.

Now, as she is midway through the 33rd season, Arnold shared her story after getting diagnosed with Type I diabetes at just 15. The professional dancer observed some symptoms, such as peeing multiple times, drinking enough water, and getting unusually hungry. Once when she ate food with excess carbs, she had to be admitted to the hospital, only to realize that her blood sugar level touched 1,023.

In an interview with Women's Health for World Diabetes Day, Rylee Arnold talked about balancing her illness and profession, worrying about her future in dance.

"Those were the hardest three days of my life. The reality set in on how difficult managing this disease was going to be and how much it was going to change everything. Every 20 minutes, a new person would come in and tell me something new. It was so overwhelming. My biggest thought was, “Am I going to be able to dance again?” she said.

The first weeks after her discharge from the hospital were challenging. Since she had to keep her blood sugar levels in check all the time, she often struggled to calculate her food wrong and inject more insulin.

Stephen Nedoroscik's dancing pair Rylee Arnold on how the gymnast helps her in her diabetes journey

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold at the Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - September 20, 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Rylee Arnold got a continuous glucose monitor that updates her blood sugar level without her having to prick her finger. In a conversation with Women's Health, she shared how the app helps her take insulin at the right time. Arnold also hailed Olympic bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik for caring for her at the Dancing With the Stars.

"I have way less stress this season. It's not my first time anymore, and I have a great partner. Every time the app beeps to let me know my blood sugar is low, Stephen’s like, “Eat sugar.” It’s been so nice to have those people who really care about me and my wellbeing." she said.

Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik recently performed a Viennese Waltz to “Glimpse of Us” on the reality show's 500th episode.

