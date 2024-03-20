AMC and NBC to live telecast 2024 Paris Olympic Games on big screens

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games is all set to be telecasted live on the giant screens across the US. NBC Universal recently tied up with AMC theatres to provide the facility across 160 locations in the USA.

The fans can support their home side in the AMC theatres from July 27, 2024, the day after the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. The tickets for the theatre facility are available on the official site of NBC.

In a press release by NBC, Gary Zenkel, the president of NBC Olympics elaborated on the objectives behind this new facility:

"The Olympic Games always provide a wonderful, shared experience, and this summer communities across the country will have the opportunity to cheer for Team USA or their own hometown hero in local AMC Theatres.”

He added:

"The afternoon broadcasts on NBC will offer many of the most compelling live moments from Paris, and we believe these gatherings will fuel overall enthusiasm for the Games."

Besides, the opening ceremony of the Olympics will feature various prominent stars such as Mike Tirico, Peyton Manning, and Kelly Clarkson.

Besides the theatres, it will also be telecasted and streamed exclusively on various other platforms such as NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, the Olympic Channel, and the Peacock.

Brief description of the schedule of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

The greatest sporting event of the summer is just a few months away. The tournament will feature a whopping 329 events and 762 sessions across 32 sports events.

Rugby and football will begin two days before the opening ceremony. The first medal ceremony of the Paris Olympics will be held on July 27, 2024, and will feature a total of eight finals namely cycling, judo, fencing, rugby, skateboarding, swimming, badminton, and artistic gymnastics.

The first week of August will feature a total of 15 sports events which include athletics, tennis, judo, archery, table tennis, etc. Breaking will make its debut in the Olympics along with Men's artistic swimming with their rounds scheduled to begin on August 9 and August 5 respectively.

Swimming and athletics are two of the most watched sporting events in the Olympics. The first finals of these events are scheduled for July 27, 2024 (swimming) and August 2, 2024 (athletics). The closing stages of the Paris Olympics will feature games such as Hockey, beach volleyball, water polo, volleyball, and handball.