American Classic 2024: Gymnasts to watch out for ft. Gabby Douglas

The American Classic 2024 is scheduled to be held on April 26 and 27 in Katy, Texas. The competition at the 2024 American Classic will commence on Friday with the Hopes athletes. The Junior and Senior elite women will perform on April 27 where top-notch athletes such as Gabby Douglas and Jade Carey will be seen.

The 2024 America Classic will be live-streamed by USA Gymnastics on their pay-per-view platform, FlipNow.Tv. Gabby Douglas is making her return to the competitive world of gymnastics after eight years.

Let's have a look at the athletes who will grace the stage of the 2024 American Classic.

Athletes participating at the 2024 American Classic

Gabby Douglas

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas is ready to make her first appearance after eight years since the 2016 Rio Olympics at the 2024 American Classic. She is also a 2012 Olympic all-around champion. She is the first American gymnast to clinch gold in both the individual all-around and team competitions at the same Olympics.

Gabby Douglas announced her comeback on July 13 in an Instagram post. She first planned to make her comeback at the Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky but had to pull out after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Jade Carey

Another gymnast to look forward to at the 2024 American Classic is Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey. She is best known for her abilities in vault and floor exercise. She clinched gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in floor exercise.

Carey also has three World Championship titles. In total, she has eight Olympic and World Championship medals and is the sixth most decorated US gymnast of all time.

Joscelyn Roberson

Joscelyn Roberson will make her season debut at the 2024 American Classic after her injury at the world championships. She had to pull out of the vault finals of her very first world championship.

Roberson suffered a leg injury while she was doing warmups for vault during the team finals. She is now making a comeback.

Here are the complete names of the athletes who will be participating in the 2024 American Classic.

Senior gymnasts

1. Sage Bradford

2. Jade Carey

3. Chole Cho

4. Norah Christian

5. Nicole Desmond

6. Gabby Douglas

7. Tatum Drusch

8. Addison Fatta

9. Cambry Haynes

10. Jazmynn Jimenez

11. Myli Lew

12. Taylor McMahon

13. Annalisa Milton

14. Malea Milton

15. Zoey Molomo

16. Marrisa Neal

17. Jazlene Pickens

18. Brooke Pierson

19. Michelle Pineda

20. Joscelyn Roberson

21. Lacie Saltzmann

22. Audrey Snuyder

23. Izzy Stassi

24. Ashlee Sullivan

25. Brynn Torry

26. Sabrina Visconti

27. CaMarah Williams

28. Kelise Woolford

Junior gymnasts

1. Isabella Anzola

2. Harlow Buddendeck

3. Charleigh Bullock

4. Ally Damelio

5. Celia Frith-Carvalho

6. Sadie Goldberg

7. Gabrielle Hardie

8. Great Krob

9. Caroline Moreay

10. Lila Richardson

11. Alessia Rosa

12. Maliha Tressel

13. Camie Westerman

14. Trinity Wood