American Classic 2024: Schedule, order of events, how and where to watch

The American Classic 2024 is all set to be held between April 26 and 27 and will take place in Katy, Texas. Established in 1983, the event has been one of the most prominent gymnastic tournaments ever since.

More than 90 women's athletes will be taking part in this mega event. The American Classic 2024 will be a qualifier tournament for the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships scheduled between May 30 and June 2 in Fort Worth, Texas. Moreover, for the hope athletes, the event will be a window for them to qualify for the 2024 Hopes Championship.

The American Classic will consist of two separate divisions for the elite athletes and the hopes athletes. There are different qualifying standards for both the division of the athletes. The minimum score for the elite senior competitors will be 50.00 AA (all-arund) and for the hope athletes (age 13-14) it will be 45.00 AA.

The 2024 edition of the tournament will see some of the most high-profile athletes contest for the annual gymnastics event, which includes the 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist in floor exercises, Jade Carey, and the 2023 Antwerp World Championship gold medalist in team exercises Joscelyn Roberson.

However, the biggest name that will feature in the tournament will be the three-time Olympic gold medalist (2* team exercises and all-around) Gabby Douglas. This will be Douglas's first competitive gymnastics tournament since the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In an interview with NBC News, Douglas elaborated on the reasons for citing her comeback. She said:

"I was watching the 2022 [U.S.] championships, and I was like, 'Man, I miss competing.' And, I was trying to figure out how to get like this. I'm still a competitor at heart. I can get this out of me, and so I decided to start back training. I can't believe I'm in this sport again."

American Classic 2024: Complete Schedule

Gabby Douglas set to return at the US Classic 2024

Here is the complete schedule of the gymnastics tournament:

Friday, April 26:

4:15 PM ET- Hopes Session (Division 11-12)

7:45 PM ET- Hopes Session (Division 13-14)

Saturday, April 27:

10:45 AM ET- Women's Competitions Junior Division

2:45 PM ET- Women's Competitions Senior Division

American Classic 2024: Where to watch?

Jade Carey to feature in the US Classic 2024

All the events from the American Classic 2024 will be broadcast on USA Gymnastics' official pay-per-view platform FlipNow. TV.

Besides, the audience can also experience the sessions of the tournament live from the arena. The tickets for the same starts from $10. However, the tickets are limited in number. All the live updates from the tournament will be made available on MyUSAGym.com.