American record holder Athing Mu withdraws from Prefontaine Classic 2024 amid persistent hamstring concerns

Olympic medalist Athing Mu has decided to skip the 800m season opener at the Prefontaine Classic 2024. It marked the third time the world champion has withdrawn from a meet this season. All three withdrawals came in May only.

Mu was slated to open her season at the Oxy Invitational at the start of May, and later at the recently concluded USATF LA Grand Prix. While she hasn't suffered any injury, the 21-year-old is taking precautions for the hamstring concerns.

Last year, the two-time Olympic gold medalist competed in 800m in only three meets. Her participation in the World Championships was also in doubt after her coach, Bobby Kersee, claimed that Mu might skip the event to prepare for the Olympic title defense in Paris in 2024. However, she did run in Budapest later, winning a bronze in 800m.

Athing Mu has now pulled out of her third event of the year at the Prefontaine Classic due the continuing concerns regarding her hamstring. Her coach, Bobby Kersee, claimed that he prioritized the world champion's health over anything else.

"She’s a veteran, if she’s healthy, she can make the team. And so, if I injure her before, I’m gonna be called a fool; if I don’t race her before, I’m gonna get [criticism]," Kersee told Lets Run.

Kersee, who also coaches 400m hurdles world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, added that he was focused on helping Athing Mu get on the team to the Paris Olympics 2024. They are accordingly preparing for the U.S. Olympic trials scheduled on June 21.

Athing Mu reflects on ‘pretty tough’ 2023

Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Athing Mu took the track and field by storm in 2021 after setting six collegiate records and winning three national titles with Texas A&M University in her freshman year. During the same year, she won 800m and 4x400m Olympic gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Mu transitioned to pro athletics in 2022 and moved from LA to Texas to train under Bobby Kersee. However, the transition has been pretty rough for the 21-year-old.

"[Last year] was pretty tough. Coming into a new area being basically a full-time professional, versus in college being a student-athlete, is way different. I just had a whole bunch of changes going on, so I didn’t really know how to balance it out. But I think that kind of taught me what I need to do this year," Mu told Lets Run.

Athing My lost her first event final at the last year's World Championships in the 800 meters. But she came back roaring three weeks later to break her own American record at the 2023 Prefontaine Classic. While she won't be there to defend her crown this year, Bobby Kersee expects the world champion to defend both of her Olympic medals in Paris.