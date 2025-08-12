Amid being disappointed for not racing Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Femke Bol expresses anticipation for upcoming race

Femke Bol expressed her anticipation about competing in her upcoming race at the Gyulai István Memoria in Budapest, Hungary. The Dutch athlete will be competing in the women's 400m hurdles in one of her last few races of the season before the World Athletics Championships scheduled in September.

Weeks ago, Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made a major decision concerning her appearance at the World Athletics Championships that shocked the track world. McLaughlin-Levrone competed in the women's 400m at the US National Championships and shared that she planned to compete in the same event at the World Championships, thereby taking a break from her signature 400m hurdles event. Femke Bol expressed her disappointment at missing out on competing against McLaughlin-Levrone at the biggest competition of the year.

As the track world shifted its focus towards the World Championships, athletes are competing in some of their final build-up events. Femke Bol expressed her excitement to return to Budapest to compete in the Gyulai István Memoria in the women's 400m hurdles. The Dutch athlete shared her elation at being able to compete in the stadium in front of the home crowd once again.

" Excited to be back in this beautiful stadium," she wrote.

Femke Bol expresses her excitement about competing in her next race | Instagram@femke_bol

Femke Bol opens up about competing against Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Bol at the 2025 Novuna London Athletics Meet - Source: Getty

Femke Bol spoke about competing against Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in an interview with NOS. The Dutch athlete shared that she was excited to watch McLaughlin-Levrone compete in the 400m at the World Championships; however, as an athlete, Bol, who would be competing in the 400m hurdles, shared that she was slightly disappointed, as she enjoyed competing against her.

"As an athletics enthusiast, I think it's cool that she's going to do the 400. But as an athlete, I really like to run against her, that just hasn't happened often either," she said.

Moreover, Bol shared that competing against McLaughlin-Levrone was a very unique experience every time, and it helps her to push her limits as well as transform into a better athlete.

"It remains unique to run against her. I love doing it, even though there is a very good chance that I will be second. She's the very best ever on the part I do, so it's still special," she said.

Bol hopes to defend her 400m hurdles title at the upcoming World Athletics Championships later this year.

