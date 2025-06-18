Amid divorce proceedings, Ryan Lochte pens emotional message on daughter's sixth birthday

Legendary American swimmer Ryan Lochte recently penned a heartfelt note for his daughter’s birthday. Lochte shares three children with his ex-wife, Kayla Rae Reid. The couple announced their separation in March 2025.

Ad

On Tuesday, June 17, Lochte shared a series of photos of his six-year-old daughter, Liv Rae Lochte, on Instagram in celebration of her birthday. He captioned the post:

“I may not have all the answers, but I’m the dad who will love you more than words can express. I’ll be your rock, your confidant, and your biggest fan. Through every up and down, I’ll be here for you, loving and supporting you with all my heart. You’ll always be my little girl, and I promise to cherish, support, and love you, no matter what, forever and always. Happy Birthday 6th birthday princess. Love always and forever your Dad #birthdaygirl #wrappedaroundherfinger”

Ad

Trending

Ad

The American athlete had also shared a heartfelt note on his son’s birthday on Monday, June 9.

Lochte has won 12 Olympic medals: six golds, three silvers, and three bronzes. He is the second most decorated male swimmer behind Michael Phelps.

Ryan Lochte has faced several setbacks in recent years. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, he had claimed he was robbed at gunpoint, which led to him being charged with submitting false reports, as the armed men were security guards. Then, in 2018, he was suspended for a prohibited IV infusion. Although he attempted a comeback, Lochte failed to qualify for the 2020 US Olympic team.

Ad

Ryan Lochte releases statement after divorcing Kayla Rae Reid

Ryan Lochte at 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials - Source: Getty

Ryan Lochte married his ex-wife Kayla in 2018 after dating for two years. Following her announcement of separation in March 2025, Lochte issued a statement.

Ad

“I want to take a moment to acknowledge what Kayla shared. This past year has brought major changes for both of us as we've come to the difficult decision to end our marriage. I'm deeply grateful for the life we've built together and especially for the love we share for our three children,” the statement read.

Ad

“Although this decision hasn't been easy, I believe it's the right step toward peace and well-being for us both. I remain committed to healing, growth, and co-parenting with care and respect as we move forward separately. Thank you to our family and friends for your continued support - it truly means a lot as we begin this new chapter.”

Ad

Although Lochte has not officially retired from the sport, he made his last Olympic appearance at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More