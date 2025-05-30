Amid skiing downtime, Lindsey Vonn shares glimpse of biking along picturesque countryside

American Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn shared glimpses of biking along a pretty countryside road on Friday, May 30. The skier has been enjoying her downtime from skiing and going on new adventures.

Ad

The ski racer has won four World Cup overall championships. Vonn won her first and only Olympic gold medal in downhill at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. She received the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award in 2011. Injuries caused Vonn to retire from the sport, and a crucial partial knee replacement surgery opened the way for Vonn's comeback in 2024. Lindsey Vonn finished second at Sun Valley, solidifying her return to the sport.

Ad

Trending

After a podium finish at the Sun Valley, Vonn is taking a break and is up for new adventures during her downtime. In a recent Instagram story, Vonn shared a picturesque view of her cycling through scenic countryside.

Screenshot of Lindsey Vonn's Instagram story (@lindseyvonn/ig)

Vonn tore her LCL, suffering three tibial plateau fractures in her left leg in a November 2018 training crash.

Ad

Lindsey Vonn shares an emotional note on her physical progress

Lindsey Vonn had an almost career-ending crash during her training session in November 2018. The injury caused her to give up on the game altogether, but with surgeries and therapy, she has managed to make an inspirational comeback. This journey of rediscovery has begun with little progress. She shared her physical progress in a recent update on Instagram.

Ad

"Not all progress is visible. I try to get 1% better every day. It’s not always the big steps but it’s the hundreds of little steps you take every day that eventually add up. So even if you don’t notice improvement, keep trying to make the little steps. You’ll get there, trust me 💪🏻"

Ad

Ad

Earlier this year, Vonn recorded a second-place finish at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup podium at the age of 40. Reflecting on the moment and her comeback, Vonn shared an emotional note on Instagram.

"The tears that flowed after I finished were a mix of relief, pride, joy, and a feeling a great appreciation for this crazy journey I have embarked on. It’s been only 11 months since I had a partial knee replacement, only 3 months since returning to racing....."

Ad

The forty-year-old Olympic champion is focusing all of her energy on the upcoming Winter Olympics in Cortina, Italy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More