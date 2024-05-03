"An iconic season is about to unfold"- Fans react to Carter Starocci returning for fifth year to Penn State

Carter Starocci has garnered all the praise from the fans as he announces his comeback for the forthcoming collegiate wrestling season with the Penn State Nittany Lions, which will ultimately be his fifth year with the facility.

Starocci has secured the podium four times for Penn State, and if his comeback announcement post is kept in focus, then the college wrestling star looks confident to hit the ground running for the 2024–25 season. He will be eyeing winning his fifth title and becoming the first-ever college wrestler to do so.

He had already teased the return during the U.S. Olympic wrestling championships in April. However, Carter Starocci was sitting on the fence about his decision for the comeback, but there is no more suspense around it, and he himself made it clear on Wednesday through his Instagram handle that he is up and eager for homecoming, as he writes:

"Build a legacy that won’t be touched EVER. Penn State, Stand Up. Onward and Upward!"

As soon as the post came under the notice of the fans, they started to back the American prodigy's decision and showered him with encouraging words. A fan came up with the anticipation for Starocci as he gears up to win his fifth title and become the first ever college wrestler to do so.

"5X INCOMING," the fan wrote.

Fan Reaction

Another fan looked excited for Starocci and affirmed that it would be a memorable season for the athlete and that he was 'blessed' to see him wrestle.

"An iconic season is about to unfold. We're blessed."

Fan Reaction

One other fan praised the athlete and declared him the best ever collegiate wrestler.

"The best to ever do it"

Fan Reaction

Amid all this applause from the fans, renowned American football linebacker Micah Parsons chimmed in and had a special message for the NCAA icon.

"the greatest ever"

Micah Parsons Reaction

There were several other comments that speak the volume of Starocci's talent and reflects what he has earned over the years.

""Let’s run it"

Fan Reaction

Let’s goo. Air it out"

Fan Reaction

A brief look into Carter Starocci's collegiate career at Penn State

Starocci has had a dreamy collegiate stint so far in his previous four seasons with Penn State. The Erie-born wrestler has four NCAA titles and three Big Ten titles in his championship kitty, and at the top of that, he also has a career record of 78-4 while achieving all this.

To add more to it, his fourth title victory seemed like a story straight out of a Hollywood movie, as he was compelled to two injury-default losses as Starocci fell prey to an injury during Penn State's match against Edinboro.

Following this, Carter Starocci was seeded ninth for the NCAA events, but to the surprise of many, the 23-year-old defeated two former NCAA champions and won his fourth title. As the anticipation around his return mounts, speculations are there that the wrestler can be seen participating in a new weight category, and most likely, it would be 197 pounds if he ditches his orthodox 174 pounds.