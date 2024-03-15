Anna Hall gives glimpses of gym and training sessions as she recovers from her injury

American heptathlete Anna Hall recently shared videos of her training and gym sessions as she prepares herself for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Hall underwent a minor knee procedure that resulted in her opting out of the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 in Glasgow. However, she is back to training and has been making progress gradually.

The two-time World Championships medalist Hall shared her recent journey following the surgery via her Instagram stories, stating:

“not feeling fast fast yet but week 3 on the ground🙆‍♀️ & we’re finding our way back a little everyday 🫶”

She was seen encouraging herself in one of the videos while lifting weights (45kg) during her training. Hall added:

“u can cmon back now left quadddd pls & thx”

She posted a final story, mentioning that this had been her second-day training on the sand as she attempted the long jump. Hall feels humbled by the experience and is working to regain trust in her knee again. She stated:

“day 2 back in the sand. Its humbling me to my coreeee 🥲❤️‍🩹 but learning to be trust my knee again”

She also appeared to reassure herself and the fans by stating that everything was fine. Anna Hall concluded by adding:

“its fine, im fine, everythings fine”

Some of Anna Hall’s other achievements include being a three-time U.S. national champion and winning two NCAA Division I titles while competing for the University of Florida. Additionally, she became a gold medalist at the Pan American U20 Championships in 2019.

Anna Hall is the American record holder in Pentathlon

Anna Hall of Team United States celebrates with a United States flag after finishing second in the Women's 800m Heptathlon final during day two of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 20, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Anna Hall is the current holder of the North American record in the Pentathlon (indoors), with 5004 points. She accomplished this feat in the U.S. Indoor Championships 2023 in Albuquerque, New Mexico in the pentathlon on Feb. 16, 2023.

This places her fourth on the list of the world’s best all-time in the discipline. The two-time Olympic heptathlon champion Nafissatou Thiam is the world record holder in this event, gathering 5055 points.

At the U.S. Indoor Championships, she showed consistency in all the five events in which she competed as she ran an 8.04s in the 60m hurdles, jumped 1.91m in the high jump, threw the heavy weighted ball to 13.80m in the shot put, achieved a 6.34m in the long jump, and clocked 2:05.71 in the women’s 800m.