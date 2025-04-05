Anna Hall makes an emotional confession after facing multiple struggles due to injury since 2023

Anna Hall made an emotional confession about her impressive performance at the Florida Relays following an injury-ridden period. The American heptathlete suffered a series of injuries from the 2021 Olympic Trials to the 2023 World Championships, which also put a hold on her Tokyo Olympic dreams.

On June 26, 2021, Hall suffered from a broken navicular bone in her foot, which forced her to go under the knife and ended her Tokyo Olympic quest. She then shifted her focus to the 2023 World Championships, which were again met with a setback as the American athlete injured her knee while training on a long jump board. She hyper-extended her knee and suffered a bone bruise and a PCL injury.

Hall returned to competing in the 2025 season after making an appearance at the 2024 Paris Games. She is competing at the ongoing Florida Relays held at the home of the Gator track and field program, the James G. Pressly Stadium at Percy Beard Track.

Hall appeared to be happy with her performance as she shared glimpses of her high jump and javelin throw events on social media. She expressed her joy after performing a high jump without any pain for the first time since 2023. Notably, she recorded a distance of 1.88m.

"A pain-free (!!!) 1.88| 6ft 2inch," she wrote. "Haven't been able to say that since 2023.

"And a new approach," she added.

Screenshot of Hall's Instagram story.

She also highlighted the new approach in her javelin throw, stating it was her third-best performance. She recorded her best javelin throw performance at the 2024 Games, posting 45.99m.

"Also new approach," she wrote. "45.62 | 149ft 8in third best throw ever."

Screenshot of Hall's Instagram story.

Anna Hall conveys her joy in returning to track events for the 2025 season

Anna Hall of the United States at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo via Getty Images)

Anna Hall recently expressed her joy in returning to track events and shared her upcoming schedule for the 2025 season. Following the Florida Relays on April 4 and 5, she will compete at the Tom Jones Memorial on April 18 and 19, 2025. The Olympian will be seen participating in the Grand Slam Track in the first week of May.

"Finding my joy again ❤️❤️‍🔥," Hall wrote. "See you guys on a track really soon 🥹"

"Early season schedule for those who want to follow: lots of progress to chase between now and World Championships in September 🤞🏽"

"Lets make some magic #rebuilding #Histiming," she added.

Anna Hall will also compete at the 2025 World Championships that are scheduled to be held in September.

