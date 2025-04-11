Anna Hall makes honest admission ahead of 400m hurdles clash with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone 

Anna Hall will be joining the Grand Slam Track as a challenger. She will be joining the Grand Slam Track in Miami. The news was shared through an X post by Grand Slam Track. The post mentioned Hall and her accolades. The Grand Slam Track Miami will take place from May 2 to May 4.

Hall is the only woman who has broken the 6700 points in Heptathlon and the only heptathlete who did 400-meter hurdles under 55 seconds. Hall represented the USA in Heptathlon at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Even though she was unable to secure a podium finish, her overall fifth-place finish was commendable.

Hall recently posted on her Instagram story that she will be joining the Grand Slam Track as a challenger. Calling the events "side quests," she said she did not want to miss out on them. She shared her story:

"Had a case of FOMO. Excited to send a 400 and 400h for the first time in 2 years. Side quests are so back."

Screenshot of Anna Hall's Instagram story (@annaa.hall/ig)

Grand Slam Track's post on X announced her participation for the Miami leg. She will be joining as a challenger. In the post, they mentioned.

"Heptathlon hardware? Got it. National records? Stacked. Ready to stir it up in Miami? Always. Anna Hall is officially a Grand Slam Track Challenger. Let the madness begin."

Hall will be participating in the 400-meter and 400-meter hurdles. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently dominated the Grand Slam Track in Kingston. Hall is expected to challenge McLaughlin-Levrone, who dominated the two events in Kingston.

Anna Hall reflected on her recovery and looked forward to L.A Olympics 2028

The Olympic Games- Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Anna Hall suffered an injury in 2024 while she was in practice. It was one of the things that hindered her Olympic campaign in Paris. Reflecting upon her recovery, Hall told World Athletics.org:

“It was very painful emotionally and physically. I was in pain a lot of days at practice trying things that I didn’t want to do, but doctors said, ‘If you want to push, this is what we’re doing.’ Emotionally, that’s super, super humbling. The first few days trying to high jump again, I couldn’t do a single-leg hop and I’m like, how am I supposed to jump 1.85m in six weeks? It was definitely the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

Hall narrowly missed the podium at the Paris Olympics 2024, but she is hopeful and is looking forward to the LA Olympics 2028. She is eyeing a podium finish in L.A., and winning in her home country will add more value to the achievement.

