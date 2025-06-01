Anna Hall pens heartfelt message for boyfriend Darius Slayton's support during heptathlon season debut after dealing with injuries

Anna Hall recently penned a heartwarming message for her boyfriend Darius Slayton, acknowledging his unwavering support during her heptathlon season debut. Hall is competing in the heptathlon event for the first time since her 2024 Paris Olympics campaign, where she competed after navigating a series of injuries.

Hall is making her season debut at the 2025 Hypo Meeting, a World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold meeting, scheduled for May 31 and June 1, 2025, at the Mosle Stadium in Gotzis, Austria. The Olympian is leading the event in Austria after scoring 4161 points on the first day. She posted 13.19 seconds in the 100m hurdles, 23.37 seconds in the 200m, and topped the high jump and shot put with 1.95m, and 14.86, respectively.

She was the only athlete to reach the 1.89m mark in the high jump on day 1, recording a season-best, and went on to list her personal best jump of 1.95m. Following her appearance on Day 1, Hall shared a glimpse of her boyfriend, a football wide receiver for the New York Giants (NFL), highlighting his wholehearted support and wrote,

"Means the world to have you here," and added a heart emoji.

"This man has heard a lot of track rants," she added.

She also shared a video of her high jump performance and wrote,

"This hasn't really set in bc what do you mean that is so high."

Anna Hall looks back on her heptathlon event at Paris Games

Anna Hall recently opened up on her heptathlon event at the 2024 Games, stating that although she wasn't confident of earning a spot at the Games initially, she went on to fix her sight on a gold medal after reaching Paris.

"The Olympics was very bittersweet," Hall said. "For one, it was my first one, so I was just thankful to be there. It was a lifelong dream that came true, so that's something that I will always remember."

"Not knowing what would happen, if I'd even be in Paris and then getting there and still holding onto the hope that we can still do this, not shooting for anything less than gold," she continued. "At no point was I going to concede and say 'We can't do it.' And to ultimately fall a little bit short, hurt a lot.'" (via si.com)

Anna Hall competed in Paris after multiple injuries and went on to settle in fifth place.

