Anna Hall plans comeback at Tom Jones Memorial Invitational after missing the Indoor season due to Knee Surgery 

American athlete Anna Hall recently shared her plans to make a comeback to athletics after she missed the indoor season due to knee surgery. The 23-year-old will be seen at her 2024 season-opener at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational.

In January, Anna Hall announced her withdrawal from competing at the 2024 World Indoor Championships in Glasgow. The athlete shared in a social media post that she was undergoing a knee surgery which was crucial for her before the arrival of the Paris Olympics in July.

Hall added that she was recovering well and would soon return to the sport. Her knee procedure took place at the Stedman Clinic in Vail CO.

After two months of recovery, Hall is back on track and will be seen competing at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational, scheduled on April 12 to 13 at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL.

Anna Hall shared her plans for the 2024 season opener at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational in an interview with Citius Mag. The athlete said she felt “super bummed” to have missed the indoor world championship. She said:

“I was super bummed to miss World indoors like I had that written on my mirror for so long and I was like ready to do it but um I don't know it's just what happened and now Outdoors I'm looking to probably open up in two weeks here at Tom Jones which I'm super excited about.”

Elaborating on her feelings about a comeback to the sport, she said:

“It'll be kind of just a rust buster knock the wheels off. I know coming back from my foot before you know the first meet back after surgery is never that fun but you just kind of have to do it and get back out there so I'm happy that I'll be able to do that early in the year and have a lot of time before trials.”

Anna Hall shares her goal for the Paris Olympics 2024

Anna Hall recently shared her goal for the upcoming Paris Olympics in an interview with Team USA.

The former Florida Gators athlete bagged the silver medal in heptathlon at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, converting her bronze medal from 2022.

The American stated that her goal for the new year was to grab gold in the heptathlon at the Paris Olympics in July. She told Team USA in an interview:

"My event is the heptathlon and my goal for 2024 is to give myself a shot at the gold medal."

Hall made headlines in 2023 by defending her champion title in heptathlon at the USATF Outdoor Championships. Her impressive score of 6677 points advanced her to the world championship in Budapest. She won the silver medal in that event behind gold medalist Katarina Johnson-Thompson.