Anna Hall previews new Adidas racing kit ahead of Olympic season debut after injury

Recently Anna Hall shared an update about her injury and missing the World Athletics Indoor Championships to focus on the Paris Olympics. Hall is now back to training for her 2024 season debut and has reviewed her new Adidas race kit on her social media handle.

Hall had a knee procedure at the start of this year which forced her to pull out of events. About four weeks later, the American got back on track for her training.

Gearing up for her season ahead, Anna Hall shared a glimpse of her new Adidas race kit on her Instagram story. She flaunted a fresh dark blue-colored two-piece with pink and yellow stripes on it.

"New year, new @adidas race kit :)", she wrote.

Anna Hall's Instagram story

Hall also emphasized her priorities:

"Chasing health, & progress, choosing fun."

Anna Hall also shared a glimpse of recovery fit from Adidas recently on her Instagram account. She out up a mirror selfie where she was donning a black tracksuit and linked the outfit as 'Recovery Day Fit'. She also added:

"Shot put, swim, pt, chiro."

Anna Hall's injury updates

On January 29, Anna Hall shared an update on her Instagram account with a series of pictures and videos where she portrayed her entire journey at the hospital, including exercises, and other things.

"Earlier this month I had a small knee procedure... everything went smoothly, I am already well on the mend, and should be back on the track in a bit," she captioned the post.

With this, she also announced her pulling out of the World Indoor Championships and was thankful to her close ones for being there for her.

"It breaks my heart to be passing on the indoor world championships next month, but this was something we needed to do now in order to focus on the Olympics. Leaning extra hard on my people and couldn’t feel more loved, supported, and ready to fight," she further wrote.

Recently on April 11, the 23-year-old announced her season debut post her procedure on her X account.

Expand Tweet

"Kicking of my season this weekend with my first meet post-op at home. Ready to gradually start feeling things out again and take a big step forward in our fight. Missed it so much!," Hall wrote.

All the track and field enthusiasts are eager to see the athletics queen shine bright in 2024 after all the trials and tribulations she has faced.

Poll : Will Anna Hall bounce back stronger after her injury? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion