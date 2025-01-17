Anna Halls shares a glimpse into homemade pizza night with her boyfriend Darius Slayton

Anna Hall recently offered a peek into her personal life via social media on January 17, where she shared a candid moment with her boyfriend, Darius Slayton during a homemade pizza night. The snapshot captured her boyfriend in the process of preparing the meal, spreading tomato sauce over pizza dough, with their dog, Bub, eagerly looking on.

The first photo showed a setup on the kitchen counter, featuring essential ingredients for crafting the perfect pizza: a jar of tomato sauce, organic all-purpose flour, shredded mozzarella, and a package of pepperoni slices. Two baking trays were visible- one showcasing a completed pizza topped with cheese and pepperoni, and the other still in progress.

In another photo, the athlete shifted the focus to her dog, who appeared to be patiently waiting for a taste of the pizza.

She shared the lighthearted moments on her Instagram story, captioning the first image:

"Nom"

Screenshot of Anna Hall's Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @annaa.hall

Anna Hall earned two medals in the women's heptathlon at the World Championships, securing bronze in 2022 and silver in 2023. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she placed fifth in the same event.

In addition, she gained prominence for her performances in the heptathlon, securing a bronze medal at the 2022 World Championships and improving to silver at the 2024 World Championships. Her exceptional accomplishments earned her the title of the US Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's Outdoor National Women's Field Athlete of the Year in 2022.

Anna Hall goes public with NFL Wide Receiver Darius Slayton

The track and field star Anna Hall offered fans a glimpse into her personal life reflecting on key moments from the year in an Instagram post shared on November 22 last year.

Among the highlights were snapshots of her workouts, a beachside scene wearing Sports Illustrated's swimsuit, and a photo alongside NFL player, Darius Slayton. She also shared images from her time attending an NFL game, where she cheered on her boyfriend.

Offering a glimpse of her year, Hall captioned the post:

"All the things,❣️👙🙆🏽‍♀️🥰🏃🏽‍♀️🎀"

Darius Slayton is an American professional football wide receiver for the New York Giants in the National Football League (NFL). A standout at Auburn University, he was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

By 2024, he had established himself as a reliable target, amassing 259 receptions, 3897 receiving yards, and 21 touchdowns in his career.

