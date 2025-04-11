"Anything is better than nothing"- Michael Phelps’ wife shares encouraging message for mothers drawn from own experience

Wife of Michael Phelps, Nicole Phelps, shared great advice for mothers who are struggling to manage time. She highlighted how they juggle taking care of the kids and themselves and are often unable to squeeze enough time to take care of their physical health and mental well-being.

Nicole Phelps was recently on a podcast called 'Between Us Moms' hosted by Katie Krause Mork and Hallie Stevens Drake. Nicole was asked about how she manages to juggle her life, kids and staying physically and mentally healthy. Her advice to women who are struggling with time management was,

If you can start your day by looking at where can I find the windows of time for myself you can set yourself up to win for the day vs defeat. And so if you can kind of start to shift your mind that way it will be easier to find the time and the window of opportunity vs fighting for the window of opportunity. And so okay my kids went down for the nap if I can just get 10 or 20 minutes in vs fighting for an entire hour then you feel better about that success vs oh I only got 20 minutes to go do this because anything is better than nothing. (19:03 onwards)

Michael and Nicole Phelps tied the knot in 2016. They have four kids together, Boomer, Beckett, Maverick and Nico.

Michael Phelps on Post-Olympic depression and dominating Olympics

Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian in the history of the Olympics. Opening up about the post-Olympic depression, Michael Phelps told NBC:

“I would say probably 2004. 2004 was my first taste of post-Olympic depression, you know, coming off such a high. It’s basically… you get to like the edge of a cliff, like ‘Cool now what? Oh, I guess I've got to wait four more years to have the chance to do it again’. 2008 was my second taste of post-Olympic depression because coming off that high after doing something you set out to do your whole entire life.

Michael Phelps is uncontested the most decorated Olympian of all time holds 28 Olympic medals with 23 Gold medals. He made his debut at the 2004 Athens Olympics winning six gold and two bronze. He dominated in the 2008 Beijing Olympics where he broke the record of fellow American swimmer Mark Spitz by winning eight gold medals.

Keeping his dominating streak strong, Phelps won four gold and two silver in the 2012 London Olympics. The Rio Olympics in 2016 were his last, where he wrapped up his medal tally with five gold and one silver medal. This cemented Phelps as the most successful Olympian in the history of the game.

