Aquatics Great Britain condemns Ben Proud's decision to join enhanced games in latest statement

British swimmer Ben Proud took the internet by storm when he announced his decision to retire from traditional swimming and join the upcoming enhanced games. His decision was strongly condemned by Aquatics Great Britain, and the national governing body of the sport released a statement on social media expressing their disappointment in Proud's decision.Ben Proud shared a detailed statement on social media while opening up about his decision to join the enhanced games. The British swimmer shared that he had achieved everything that he had set out for and was deeply satisfied with his achievements as a professional swimmer for 15 years. Proud expressed that he wanted to try something new and witness the capabilities of his body while being able to capitalize on it as a swimmer, which ultimately led him to make the decision to join the enhanced games.&quot;I've reached a point where I feel deeply satisfied with everything I've achieved in my career. My heart is full of contentment and I know, I am ready to move on and embrace something new. That is why I will be retiring from traditional sport to compete in the Enhanced Games,&quot; read an excerpt from his note.Soon after his announcement, the national governing body of swimming in Great Britain, Aquatics GB released a statement condemning the British swimmer's move and stated that the organization firmly stands behind the principles of clean sport.&quot;Aquatics GB is immensely disappointed in Ben Proud's announcement to sign with the Enhanced Games. Aquatics GB, along with our partners, stand firmly behind the values and principles of clean sport and condemn Ben's decision in the strongest terms. A further statement will be issued in due course,&quot; read the official statement.In the process, Ben Proud has now become the first British athlete to join the enhanced games.This is a developing article and will be updated soon.