Ariarne Titmus celebrates special day that gave her the 'greatest joys' of her life

Ariarne Titmus recently celebrated Olympic Day, stating that being an Olympian has given her the best days of her life. The Australian made her Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Titmus is one of the most formidable swimmers and has had an incredible swimming career, as she has won a total of eight Olympic medals in her career. She delivered a significant performance in both her 2020 and 2024 Olympic appearances, as in the former one, she won two gold medals, one silver medal, and one bronze medal.

In the 2024 Summer Games, Titmus won two gold medals in the 400m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle events and two silver medals in the 200m freestyle and 800m freestyle.

Trending

On the special occasion of Olympic Day on June 23, 2025, Titmus made her feelings known about being an Olympian by sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram. The swimmer shared pictures from the Paris Olympics and penned a caption,

"Happy Olympic Day 🇦🇺 One of the greatest joys of my life was becoming an Olympian and the memories that come with each games 💛💚 Once an Olympian, Always an Olympian," wrote Ariarne Titmus.

After wrapping up her Paris Olympics campaign, Titmus has taken an extended 12-month break from swimming to gear up for the 2028 Olympics.

Ariarne Titmus opened up about her final Olympic run

Ever since Ariarne Titmus completed her Paris Olympics campaign, she has been on a hiatus; however, she is set to start her training in July. She recently made an appearance on the Two Am I podcast, where she made her feelings known about ending her Olympic journey, revealing that the 2028 LA Olympics will be the last one of her career.

“I know that this is the tail end of my career. I know that the LA Olympics will be my last,” Ariarne Titmus said. (45:31 onwards)

She added:

“I just don’t want to be an athlete that retires from their sport and is lost and has nothing to do. I think it was so important for me to channel different areas of my life to know that when I do leave the sport behind, I’m going to be alright."

Ariarne Titmus has won the 400m freestyle title in two consecutive Olympic games and has her aim set on nabbing it for the third time in 2028. Along with the Summer Games, the Australian has also delivered stellar performances at the World Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More