Ariarne Titmus drops one-word reaction to Gigi Hadid's Met Gala look

Ariarne Titmus, the Olympic medalist swimmer from Australia, recently shared a one-word reaction to Gigi Hadid's Met Gala look through her Instagram story. Titmus reshared a post by @whowhatwear to express her reaction to the popular American model's outfit at the New York event.

Ariarne Titmus clocked 3:55.38 in the 400m freestyle event at the 2023 World Championship in Fukuoka, breaking the world record set by Summer McIntosh. Titmus and Mollie O'Callaghan got Australia another gold medal finish in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay team. In August 2023, doctors discovered two benign tumors growing on the ovary, which were found when Titmus went to get an MRI for a hip injury. She returned to training post-surgery and later achieved four medals at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Titmus shared her reaction to Gigi Hadid's golden dress flowing through the Met Gala carpet. Gigi wore a custom golden velvet gown by Miu Miu with draped detailing and crystal embroidery. Gigi paired the dress with gold leather slingback shoes and a satin clutch. Titmus wrote in her story:

"Stunning."

The Met Gala 2025 saw many athletes rocking the red carpet. Simone Biles, Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas and Sha'Carri Richardson were some elite athletes dazzling the red carpet.

Ariarne Titmus on taking hiatus from swimming and LA Olympics 2028

Titmus will continue her hiatus through the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming Championships. The Olympic gold medalist has defended her 400-meter title in Paris and added another gold at the 4x200-meter relay. The Olympian took a long hiatus post-Paris Olympics and will return to training in July. In early 2025, Titmus told The Sydney Morning Herald:

"I’ve always said that I was going to take a 12-month break off the back of Paris. That’s something that I discussed with Dean and Rohan before the Paris Olympics. I just knew that after Paris, I needed some time away. I’ve been on the national team since I was 16, and I just needed a bit of a break mentally from the intensity of the sport."

In the same interview, Titmus also confirmed her intention about the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. She said,

"When you’re at the tail-end of your career, the Olympics just become so much more important. I’ll be going back to training to be able to gear up for LA. It’s the Olympic Games that now my eyes are on."

The 2028 LA Olympics will probably be the last Olympic Games Ariarne Titmus might participate in.

