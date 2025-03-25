Ariarne Titmus makes a major announcement as she makes an appeal to fans

Ariarne Titmus recently announced her role as the brand ambassador of the upcoming Australian campaign, making a special appeal to the fans. The 24-year-old is currently on a break from competitive swimming after her performances at the Paris Olympics.

Titmus proved her dominance at the 2024 Summer Games as she won four medals—two gold and two silver. Following this the swimmer chose to take some time off. The Aussie has been frequently sharing updates of her downtime, which also included her brand ambassador role for the Australian Made week.

She reshared the post by the Australian Made Campaign, where they made an announcement of her being the face of the campaign, and penned a heartfelt note, expressing her feelings about the campaign and appealing to the fans to encourage purchase from local brands.

"I'm proud to announce I'm Australian Made week ambassador this year! Australian Made Week is from 19-25 May, and I encourage you all to go for gold and sypport locally produced goods. 💛💚"

At the Paris Olympics, Titmus clinched her first gold medal in the 400m freestyle event, where she defeated Katie Ledecky. She nabbed her second one in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay, where she was the anchor leg and played a huge role in helping her team create a new Olympic record.

When Ariarne Titmus opened up about her diet and training during training and race day

Ariarne Titmus sat for an interview with Speedo.com in 2021, where she opened up about her training and diet. She revealed that she follows a thorough diet routine during her training and race days.

The Australian said that she made adjustments to her meal timing and her food portions according to her race schedule. The 24-year-old further revealed the food she consumes on a typical training day and said that she eats her food 3 hours ahead of her races.

“On race day, I’m not superstitious about what I eat, I just try to get a good fuel source into me. Usually, I have a fried rice or pasta meal the night before, and I try to avoid meat as I feel it sits heavy in my tummy. The morning of a race I will either have my typical training day oats, or eggs on toast if I feel like that. I try to eat the last bit of food 3 hours before I race so it’s not sitting in my tummy. The only thing I’ll have after that is an energy gel after my warmup," said Ariarne Titmus.

Ariarne Titmus recently made an appearance on the set of a cooking show with Alice Zaslavsky.

