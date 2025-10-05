Ariarne Titmus poses in black one-piece bikini while celebrating friend’s bridal shower in Tasmania

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus was seen enjoying time with friends in Tasmania. Born in Launceston in 2000, Titmus moved to Brisbane, Queensland, in 2014. She recently traveled back to her home State to celebrate a friend’s bridal shower.On Sunday, October 5, Titmus shared snaps from the trip on Instagram, including a group photo at the beach where she wore a black one-piece bikini.Screenshot of story (IG/@ariarnetitmus_)Later, she also shared highlights from the bridal shower, where she donned a blue dress and captioned the post:&quot;One very special trip back home for the most beautiful soul and friend ❤️ Your love story is everything you deserve, and I cannot wait to see you married!!!! 👰‍♀️🫶&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Titmus is taking some much-needed time off from competitions. Titmus is a two-time Olympian, having competed in the Paris and Tokyo Olympics, and has won the 400m women’s freestyle at both Games. She also holds the world record in the 200m freestyle, set at the 2024 Australian Swimming Trials, where she clocked 1:52.23 to finish ahead of Mollie O’Callaghan who clocked 1:52.48.Ariarne Titmus opens up about the hardest loss of her careerAriarne Titmus at New Tiffany &amp; Co. Store Opening In Adelaide - Source: GettyAriarne Titmus took a 12-month break after her Paris Olympics campaign, where she won four medals: two golds and two silvers. Less than a year before the Games, she underwent ovarian tumor surgery, yet returned in time and made a strong Olympic comeback.In an October 2024 interview on the Inherited podcast, Titmus reflected on finishing second in the 200m freestyle at Paris, calling it one of the hardest losses of her career.&quot;I think that probably losing the 200 in Paris was, in hindsight, more challenging than I realized. I didn’t swim a very good race. Six weeks prior, at our Olympic trials, I swam a world record 1:52.2, which still blows my mind. At the Olympic Games, I clocked 1:53.8, nowhere near my best, but it just wasn’t my day,&quot; she said.Ariarne Titmus added that she remained proud of her silver medal but was affected by the reactions and questions afterward.&quot;It’s hard to describe, but at the Olympics, you’re not just swimming fast, you’re focused on being the champion, getting your hand on the wall first. I remember seeing the number two on the scoreboard. I wasn’t upset because I had won before. I was defending champion, and I had the world record.&quot;Ariarne Titmus skipped the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore and is now focused on the 2028 LA Olympics.