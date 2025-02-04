Ariarne Titmus rocks workout fit as she trains in gym amid extended break from competitive swimming

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus recently shared glimpses of her training session. This comes just a few days after Titmus' stint as a Channel Nine commentator came to a close with the conclusion of the 2025 Australian Olympics.

Titmus recently shared about her plans to resume her swimming training in July. Owing to this, Titmus hit the gym recently amid her break from swimming after the 2024 Paris quadrennial Games.

On February 4, Titmus took to her Instagram handle to share a mirror selfie in her story. In the post, Titmus can be seen in a two-piece gym attire featuring a purple top and black shorts.

Screenshot of Titmus' Instagram story feat her mirror selfie from gym (Image via: Titmus' Instagram)

Ariarne Titmus touched several feats last year, including her impressive outing in the Women's 400m freestyle (gold), 200m freestyle (silver), and 800m freestyle (silver) at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Courtesy of these successes, the 24-year-old swimmer was nominated for the 2025 Young Australian of the Year award. However, Dr, Katrina Wruck, eventually won the award for her heroics in the field of green chemistry.

Ariarne Titmus speaks about the need for a break after the 2024 Paris Olympics

Titmus during her training sessions at the Sandwell Aquatics Center in the United Kingdom during the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Image via: Getty Images)

Ariarne Titmus recently shared the reason for her long break after a successful campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In an interview published on January 21, Titmus said she needed a mental break from swimming after the quadrennial games. She also mentioned that this was necessary for her to keep the intensity of her swimming (via The Sydney Morning Herald):

"I just knew that after Paris, I needed some time away. I’ve been on the national team since I was 16, and I just needed a bit of a break mentally from the intensity of the sport. For me, there’s no point racing when I’m not going to be able to perform at my best or near my best."

She further spoke about the importance of the Olympics at this stage of her career. Titmus added:

"When you’re at the tail-end of your career, the Olympics just become so much more important."

During the interview, Ariarne Titmus also spoke about the 2030 Pan Pacific Championships which will be held in her home country, and remarked that it will be beneficial for the swimming circuit.

The Tasmanian native has three medals in the competition, including a gold in the 4x200m freestyle and two silver in 400m and 800m freestyle.

